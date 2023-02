How did you feel about the content of this article?

Cuban dictator Miguel Díaz-Canel during a speech in Havana | Photo: EFE/ Ernesto Mastrascusa

A failure in 220 kV (kilovolt) high voltage lines caused a major blackout in more than half of Cuba this Tuesday (21), the third in the last nine days, according to the state-owned Electric Union of Cuba (UNE, in its acronym). in Spanish).

“At the moment, the provinces from Cienfuegos (central-south) to Guantánamo (south-east) are without power due to a failure in the 220 kV lines Matanzas-Santa Clara and Matanzas-Cienfuegos”, said the company.

The company indicated that “the restoration process has begun”, without giving further details. At least nine of the island’s 15 provinces were affected.

Last Saturday, another major blackout occurred in the country for six hours, caused by human error in high voltage lines, according to UNE. The power cut affected the provinces from Matanzas (west) to Guantánamo (southeast), practically the entire country.

A similar event also caused the interruption of the service from Sancti Spíritus (central-south) to Guantánamo (south-east) a week ago, but due to a fire in a rural area, according to the authorities.

On September 27 last year, another major blackout was recorded, after Hurricane Ian, category 3 on the Saffir-Simpson scale, passed through the west of the island. At the time, the government confirmed that it had reached the point of “zero generation” of electricity and that a good part of the country spent practically a week without energy.

The Cuban electrical system is in a precarious situation, reflected last year in daily supply cuts of up to 12 hours in some regions. The effects at times reached nearly 40% of the country.

Blackouts have significantly decreased since the second half of December and remained at lower levels in the first weeks of 2023.