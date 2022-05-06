The building is located in front of the National Capitol, seat of the Cuban Parliament and the Council of State of the Island. The causes of the accident are not yet known or if it left injuries or fatalities.

An explosion seriously affected the structure of one of the best-known hotels in Havana, the Saratoga, on May 6.

The forces of public order and firefighters belonging to the Ministry of the Interior arrived there to help the possible victims of the incident.

Cubadebate’, one of the official websites of the Cuban Government, attributed the event to the handling of liquefied gas from a truck, a version that has not been confirmed by official sources.

Until now, the causes of the event are not known, nor are official data on possible victims.

Social networks echo the news. The first images show the seriously destroyed hotel facade and rescue teams and citizens who went to the scene to help the trapped people.

The centrally located Saratoga hotel has provided a home for celebrities such as Beyonce and Morocco’s King Mohammed VI.

The explosion occurs hours before the visit of Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador to Cuba.

News in development…