A high-level US government delegation was recently in Cuba seeking “better law enforcement coordination” to stem a growing exodus that in 2022 alone saw 313,488 Cubans arrive in the US, mostly after risky journeys by land and sea. As it has done many times in the past, Cuba is using its citizens as bait to win concessions. Appeasing and rewarding a totalitarian regime that oppresses and impoverishes its people and attacks regional democracies is a mistake, especially as it continues to suffer from its own failures. It ignores the true nature of the regime and provides legitimacy and resources to empower the ruling elite rather than empowering its people. A myopic approach only postpones the inevitable collapse of a failed state, prolonging the agony of the Cuban people.

This latest act of treating Cuba’s communist government, an avowed enemy of the United States, as a legitimate diplomatic actor comes at an opportune moment — for the Cuban government. Ana Belén Montes, one of the most damaging spies in US history, was recently released from federal prison after serving 21 years of an already lenient 25-year sentence. She had been spying for Cuba for nearly 17 years. As a senior Cuba analyst for the Defense Intelligence Agency, she had access to top secret intelligence from dozens of federal agencies. Montes worked diligently to convince the US intelligence community that, after the end of Soviet communism, Cuba did not pose any significant security threats. Other influencers worked together within the US government and in academic circles to support this vision and shape policy in favor of Cuba.

Montes was released on January 8: the 34th anniversary of my defection in 1989 as an officer in Cuba’s Directorate of Intelligence (DI) and my extraction by the CIA from Ecuador, where I worked under diplomatic protection. Having trained at two KGB academies in Moscow and having directed Cuba’s intelligence work to seven Latin American countries, I briefed the US intelligence community on the high penetration that Cuba had achieved here and in many other countries. I spent years thinking about how to leave, growing more and more convinced until it was inevitable. Coming from a genuine revolutionary background, my disillusionment was compounded when my privileged positions exposed the obvious contradictions between Marxist and social justice orthodoxy and the reality of the system. I wanted to expose the truth behind the facade and the pernicious nature of the regime.

One of the first truths I tried to expose was that I knew that two young women, whose names I didn’t know, had been recruited from the university to infiltrate federal agencies. His reports were so valuable that Fidel Castro received them weekly and used them to neutralize the United States and increase Cuba’s international influence. It took twelve years to find Montes. The other spy, Marta Rita Velázquez, who had top-secret USAID security clearance, fled to Sweden. I also knew of Cuban spies in the State Department. However, it took until 2010 for Walter Kendall Myers to be sentenced to life in prison and his wife was sentenced to 81 months in prison. They spied for Cuba for 30 years.

At his post, Montes exposed some of America’s most closely guarded secrets, which Cuba happily passes on to other US enemies. It claimed at least 65 lives, including that of a young US Green Beret, by providing information used by Cuban-backed guerrillas in El Salvador to stage a deadly attack. However, she has not apologized for her betrayal and continues to champion a criminal regime. At her trial, she argued that Cuba deserved to be treated with respect and compassion as a neighbor, with tolerance and understanding for its different ways. After her release, she condemned the US embargo for “suffocating” the Cuban people.

Regrettably, this distorted thinking continues to influence—and perhaps even prevail in—many influential circles. In such networks, some pass on secrets and receive instructions, some consciously exert influence, and others are useful but naive, well-meaning idiots. ID recruits socially sensitive people to project them against worthy targets, feeding them Cuba’s false utopia of justice and equality, as well as the twisted anti-US rhetoric many are too eager to believe.

There are far more spies for Cuba embedded in government, academia, media and institutions throughout US society. I knew of a network within Congress, as well as a compromised US senator in the mid-1980s — lured into a sexual trap and photographed — who was never exposed. Cuba has been so effective that, in the 1970s, a US senator, having confirmed his shared goals with Fidel Castro during a visit to Havana, received clandestine funds for his presidential campaign. I can only wonder if he got the money as that information was highly compartmentalized.

These spy stories are not a thing of the past. Many of my former DI colleagues are still deployed as diplomats around the world. In the 34 years since my defection, Cuba has only increased its efforts around the world. These well-trained professionals are experienced handlers. With my testimony and that of two other defectors, the think tank Cuba Archive — of which my wife is executive director — has calculated that Cuba has more than 5,000 clandestine intelligence relationships in the US and more than 1,600 in Latin America and the Caribbean. In this sense, one cannot ignore the fact that Cuba has more embassies than most countries. These are, in fact, theaters for extensive diplomatic and intelligence activities supported by a huge state apparatus dedicated to global influence and propaganda. This extensive work explains why Cuba’s broken economic and political system remains unpunished and wields outsized global influence.

Cuba’s alliances with Iran, North Korea, Russia, China, Syria and narcoguerrillas, among other nefarious actors, are well known. However, few understand that ID’s main objective is to destroy US society and its political-economic system and to overthrow other regional democracies. Standing strong against Cuba’s evil ways would help free the Cuban people, protect regional and global security, and provide lasting opportunities for stability and prosperity for Cuba, the US, and many other nations.

Enrique Garcia is a security consultant in Florida.

©2023 National Review. Published with permission. original in English.