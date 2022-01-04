A 59-year-old German was sentenced to 25 years in prison in Cuba for making images in Havana during the pro-democracy protests on July 11, the biggest on the island in decades.

According to information from the International Society for Human Rights (ISHR), Luis Frómeta Compte, who has German and Cuban citizenship and has lived in Germany since 1985, was convicted in December on charges of “agitation for public disturbance” and “incitement to rebellion”. He was in Cuba visiting relatives and reportedly filmed protests in Havana for private purposes with his smartphone.

Compte was later arrested, as was his brother-in-law, who is in preventive detention. “By imposing such a heavy prison sentence on a citizen with dual nationality, the Cuban government shows that it makes no distinction between local citizens and foreigners. He strictly cracks down on anyone who is a nuisance,” said Martin Lessenthin, council spokesman for the ISHR’s Germany section. “We demand the immediate release of Luis Frómeta Compte, his brother-in-law and all political prisoners in Cuba.”

The organization also alleged that the Cuban regime has refused to provide consular assistance through the German embassy in Havana.