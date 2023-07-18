Cuba’s dictator, Miguel Díaz-Canel, said this Tuesday (18) before the leaders of the European Union (EU) and the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC) that the region has not been a “real priority ” to the European bloc and called for “fairer and more balanced” relations to be promoted.

“I firmly believe that we can and must build better, fairer and more balanced, solidary and cooperative relationships to improve the lives of our peoples,” said Díaz-Canel during his speech at the plenary session of the EU-Celac summit, which ends today in Brussels. .

The leader of the Cuban regime referred to the “great expectations” created in 1999, when the first summit between the two regions was organized: “We agreed to advance towards a strategic association between Latin America and the Caribbean and Europe”.

“An honest assessment would conclude today that, apart from speeches and dreams, the aforementioned strategic association practically does not exist, and in all this time Latin America and the Caribbean has not been a real priority for the European Union”, he added.

In his opinion, a “clear demonstration” of this situation are the eight years that have passed since the last summit between the two parties.

“Latin America and the Caribbean is no longer the backyard of the United States. Nor are we former colonies in need of advice, nor will we accept being treated as simple suppliers of raw materials. We are independent and sovereign countries, with a vision of a common future”, he stressed.

Díaz-Canel mentioned that “colonial plunder and capitalist plunder have turned Europe into a creditor and Latin America and the Caribbean into debtors”, and that currently the financial policies of the EU “continue to impose barriers to the development” of CELAC.

“We need a broad reform of the financial architecture inherited from the Cold War and (the monetary system) from Bretton Woods and seek solutions to the serious problem of the external debt that we pay several times”, he emphasized.

In front of his EU and CELAC counterparts, the Cuban leader highlighted that “a relationship between equals must be based on respectful and honest dialogue, leaving behind threats and impositions”.

In this sense, he considered that the fact that they met this Tuesday is already “a positive step that should be translated into concrete actions to revitalize and strengthen our ties”.

Finally, the dictator also thanked the “solid position” of both Latin America and the Caribbean and the EU in rejecting the US blockade of Cuba and the inclusion of his country in the “fraudulent and unilateral list of countries allegedly sponsoring terrorism”.