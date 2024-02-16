Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 02/16/2024 – 20:11

The Cuban regime expressed to the Lula government its intention to pay off the debt it owes to Brazil, but also pointed out “limitations” in making payments in the short term. Having already accounted for late payment interest, Cuba's debt with the country reached US$671.7 million (approximately R$3.36 billion) at the end of the year, while outstanding installments amount to US$525 million (approximately R$ 2.6 billion). The values ​​are still in the conciliation phase between the technical teams of the two countries, the Ministry of Finance informed the Broadcast (Grupo Estado’s real-time news system).

Members of the ministry and Cuban authorities met at the beginning of the month in a meeting that marked the resumption of discussions about the debt that Havana owes to Brasília, whose payment delays worsened in 2018.

Questioned by Broadcast Regarding the progress recorded in this first agenda, the Treasury stated that representatives of the Caribbean country acknowledged the debt, with the intention of paying it, but also took advantage of the meeting to highlight the financial difficulties faced by the island in recent years, “resulting from various external shocks ”, such as the pandemic, American embargoes and climate change.

A historic ally of Cuba, the PT government, however, cannot simply carry out a debt restructuring by its own decision. Any renegotiation that does not involve the full payment of late debts and the resumption of payments of installments that are due would have to be approved by the Legislature. Last year, before President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) visited the country, Cuban authorities had already informally signaled the difficulties in paying off their debt with Brazil, asking for flexibility from the Brazilian government regarding the obligation.

Most of the resources that were lent to the Cuban regime by the National Bank for Economic and Social Development (BNDES) financed the Mariel port project, about 40 km from Havana. The asset was inaugurated in 2014 with the presence of then president Dilma Rousseff (PT), but later, along with other ventures abroad financed by Brazil, it became the target of controversy due to defaults – a situation that was also registered between the country and the governments of Venezuela and Mozambique.

The government, however, would not have an easy path in Congress to approve conditions beneficial to the Cuban regime's debt, if it depends on the opposition. Today the Caribbean island cannot access new financing precisely because it owes Brazil. Lula, in turn, wants to return to financing works abroad and last year sent a bill to Parliament that seeks to create a new framework for the resumption of these services.

To shield itself from criticism, the proposal reinforces that countries in default with the BNDES (Mozambique, Cuba and Venezuela) cannot be included in projects with a loan from the bank. The only possibility of resuming these operations with defaulters would be precisely through the formalization of the debt renegotiation of these countries. Even so, opponents of the government did not react well to the text and, also last year, articulated a project that goes against Planalto's interests, to require financing from official banks abroad to be approved by parliamentarians.

Under Lula's command, Executive teams have tried to resolve the situation of liabilities that countries traditionally allied with PT have with Brazil. In 2023, for example, the Minister of Finance, Fernando Haddad, said that the ministry would seek to consolidate data on Venezuela's debt with Brasília. In the case of Cuba, whose first Treasury meeting with representatives of the country took place at the beginning of the month, the work at the moment is to promote a reconciliation on the default numbers. Afterwards, there will be a new bilateral meeting to discuss the terms of the restructuring, the ministry explained to the Broadcast. “At the moment, the technical teams are working on reconciling the debt numbers.”

The report also asked the department whether there was an expectation that the resumption of the flow of payments to Brazil could happen this year. The Treasury did not set a date, but indicated low expectations of a resolution in the short term. “Regarding the possibilities of paying off and resuming payments due, the Cuban representatives pointed out that, given the difficulty in generating foreign currency, there are limitations to payment in the short term,” stated the ministry.