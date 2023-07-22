Rubén Remigio Ferro, president of the People’s Supreme Court (TSP), the highest court of justice of the Cuban regime, recently said that the death penalty, existing in the Penal Code of the island since the communist revolution that brought Fidel Castro to power in 1959, exists only as a rule to “defend the revolution” from the “very serious threats” that, according to him, “live permanently” appearing in the country.

Ferro made this statement during a speech at the National Assembly of People’s Power, the parliament of the Cuban regime, this Thursday (20). Still according to him, it has been 20 years since the last death sentence was applied in Cuba and the provision of capital punishment in the country’s legislation only serves to maintain the “tranquility of Cuban citizens”. However, data revealed by human rights NGOs in recent years point out that the TSP president’s statement is nothing more than a fallacy.

In Cuba, it is common for political opponents to die mysteriously, as the regime now led by Miguel Díaz-Canel is one of the bloodiest in Latin America. It is estimated that thousands of political opponents and critics of the dictatorship were killed, including Oswaldo Payá and Harold Cepero. Responsibility for the “accident” that took their lives in 2012 was attributed to the Castros dictatorship by the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights (IACHR) recently.

A report released this month by the NGO Cuba Archive, which seeks to document cases of disappearances and deaths of Cuban dissidents, brought to light even darker data on the deaths that occurred on the island, by presenting a historical number of extrajudicial executions perpetrated by the Cuban regime since January 1, 1959. by the State.

The Cuba Archive also pointed out that since 2021, the year in which Cuba experienced its biggest popular protests against the communist regime, the country has had about 21 extrajudicial murders.

According to the survey, all the deaths were perpetrated by state agents authorized and trained by the regime on the island. The report detailed the scenario of violence and repression against people who decided to express their indignation against the Cuban dictatorship, which with each passing year plunges the country into deeper stagnation and economic destruction.

Another Cuban human rights NGO, Justicia 11J, noted that at least 1,555 arbitrary arrests took place after the 2021 protests. So far, according to the organization, 909 people have been sentenced to prison, 773 are still in custody and 84 have been forced into exile. In Cuba Archive data, around 263 deaths and disappearances were recorded among people who tried to escape the island in order not to be subjected to the repressive conditions imposed by the Díaz-Canel regime.

It is also worth remembering that this number does not include the thousands of political deaths from other episodes, which indicates the extent of political violence that has permeated Cuba’s history over the years. The information obtained by the NGO Cuba Archive is based on reliable and detailed records, with each victim having an individual profile documented in the database of the organization. The aim is to bring to light the human rights violations and institutionalized violence faced by many Cubans who oppose the communist regime.

In 2022, the Cuban Penal Code underwent an extensive reform, but the death penalty was retained by the regime. The new Penal Code increased the scope of capital punishment, bringing the number of crimes punishable by it to 24. This number represents four more than there was in the previous legislation. According to the Díaz-Canel dictatorship, all crimes punishable by the death penalty in the country are related to “attacks against State Security”.

Cuba Archive details cases

The Cuba Archive also reported the story of some victims of the Cuban dictatorship, targeted due to their participation in the 2021 protests.

One of the reported cases was that of Diubis Laurencio Tejeda, a 36-year-old Cuban who was shot in the back by police officer Yoennis Pelegrín Hernández, in July 2021. Tejeda was the victim of shots fired by Pelegrín at the crowd protesting against the Díaz-Canel regime.

According to the NGO, Tejeda’s family was not even entitled to a dignified funeral for their loved one, as the dictatorship ordered that the wake last only two hours. The policeman who shot him was acquitted on the grounds of having acted in “self-defence”. In addition to the lack of punishment, Pelegrín, according to Cuba Archive, also received a promotion and a new motorcycle.

Another case reported by Cuba Archive was that of 24-year-old Christian Barrera Diaz. Diaz was the victim of an extrajudicial death that also occurred in July 2021, while trying to flee Cuba the day after taking part in the protests. He was trying to leave the country by boat, at dawn, when he was surprised by the regime’s elite troops. According to information passed on by friends of Diaz to the Cuba Archive, the military opened fire on him and began to beat people who were nearby.

Initially, Cuban police informed Diaz’s family that he was under arrest, but three weeks later his body was found in a state of decomposition on the beach from which he had been trying to flee. Cuban authorities maintain to this day that Diaz died of “drowning”.

In addition to victims who participated in the 2021 protests, Cuba Archive also reported the story of William Padrón Mazfoi, who died in March 2022. He was trying to flee Cuba with 20 other people when the boat he was on was boarded by the Cuban Border Guard and capsized. The Cuban regime says he was the victim of an “accident”. The family never obtained the death certificate for Mazfoi, his autopsy was carried out without proper communication to the family members and information about the case remains confidential until now.

The other cases described are those of Nathali Acosta Lemus, Yerandy García Meizoso, Israel Gómez, Elizabeth Meizoso (a baby just two years old), Aimara Meizoso León, Omar Reyes Valdés, Luis Alberto Sánchez Valdés and Indira Serrano Cala. They were murdered, according to the Cuba Archive, in October of last year, when they were trying to leave Cuba by boat.

The vessel with them and 23 others was intentionally hit by a Cuban Border Guard vessel and also sank. The Cuba Archive reported that a pregnant woman who survived the “accident” told an American broadcaster that “when the border guards saw us getting into the boat, they attacked us from behind and neutralized the engines. Immediately, they attacked us from the side and told us that they were going to split the boat in half. They came after us with everything they had to kill us, and they had no mercy on us.”

The Cuban regime has not commented on the cases disclosed by the Cuba Archive. The victims’ relatives remain without information and impunity still prevails. In the midst of all this, the Díaz-Canel government continues to be received in diplomatic missions such as that of Portugal, where the Cuban dictator was received with a red carpet by the socialists who control the majority of parliament, and by Pope Francis, with whom he claimed to have had a “frank conversation” about the “true situation in Cuba”.

In both meetings, Díaz-Canel was not officially questioned about the various accusations related to human rights violations and deaths that hang over his regime, which with each passing year becomes even more cruel and bloodthirsty.