Cuba reported 16 new deaths from covid-19 this Saturday, which represents the highest number of deaths in one day recorded in just over a year of epidemic.

The director of Epidemiology of the Cuban Ministry of Health, Francisco Durán, announced the figure and reiterated that the age of those who died from the pandemic ranges between 57 and 100 years.

Durán added that “in this way, since the epidemic began in March 2020, 1,148 deaths have accumulated for a fatality of 0.69 percent.” The doctor said that the fatality in the American continent is 2.62 percent.

“In this increase in deaths, the new strains of the original virus that are circulating in the country are playing a decisive role,” said the specialist at a press conference.

The Beta variant of covid-19, which originated in South Africa, is the most widely spread on the island, according to Cuban scientists. Durán added that “at the moment we have 32,334 patients hospitalized, 7,869 of them with the active virus, which is equivalent to 131 more infected than yesterday.”

However, he specified that there is a slight decrease in infections in the western province of Havana, which has so far been the epicenter of the third outbreak of the virus that started last November.

Of the 1,472 infections reported today, Havana contributed 325 patients, when until last week the average was 600 cases per day.

The increase in daily infections is now registered in the eastern province of Santiago de Cuba. That region reported 220 patients today and the trend is up. Havana, with 2.13 million inhabitants and Santiago, with 1.04 million, are the most populated provinces in the country.

Durán also reported that so far 1.5 million Cuban adults have received two of the three doses of the vaccine candidates Abdala or Soberana 02.

Meanwhile, 835,812 Cubans completed this emergency vaccination, with which the health authorities hope to immunize 70 percent of the island’s population before the end of next August.

This massive vaccination campaign with their own antidotes began in Havana due to the complex epidemic situation that the capital of the country had been experiencing since last November.

Cuban scientists are still evaluating the maximum efficiency levels of these two vaccine candidates, which recently concluded the third and final phase of clinical trials. At the same time trials in children and young people began to test its effectiveness.

dmr