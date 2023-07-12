The US naval base at Guantánamo, on the island of Cuba, in a file photograph. LYNNE SLADKY (AP)

Cuba denounced and described this Tuesday as a provocation the presence of a US nuclear-powered submarine that was anchored for three days, between July 5 and 8, at the Guantánamo military base.

Washington responded to the accusation with the argument that the submersible stopped for logistical reasons on a journey to the South, where, Washington said, it was headed to participate in naval exercises. The incident comes a few weeks after the White House became entangled with the news of the existence of a Chinese spy base on the island, which, uncovered by The Wall Street Journal, He started denying and ended up admitting. It has been installed since at least 2019.

The complaint on Tuesday came in a statement from the Cuban Ministry of Foreign Affairs. “It constitutes a provocative escalation by the United States, whose political or strategic motives are unknown,” he said. “The presence of a nuclear submarine at this moment makes it imperative to ask what is the military reason behind such an action in this peaceful region of the world.” Havana did not give more details about the route that the ship covered, nor if it was armed.

Speaking to news agencies PA and ReutersA State Department spokesman, Matthew Miller, declined to give details about the submarine’s movements. “The Cuban government’s attempts to distract the world from the importance of this day are transparent and laughable,” Miller said.

What, according to Washington’s complaint, sought to cover up Havana is the second anniversary of the protests on July 11, 2021 in Cuba, when thousands of people demonstrated in the streets to protest the shortage of basic products and the continuous blackouts. , in the midst of a severe economic crisis. They were severely repressed, and some 700 protesters were criminally prosecuted.

A US Department of Defense official explained to the AP, which did not name that source, that the presence of the submarine in Guantánamo Bay was due to a logistical stoppage before continuing south to participate in the UNITAS exercises, which are underway. annually and jointly the navies of the United States and several Latin American countries. It is an old tradition, which dates back to 1959 and is part of the commitments of the Inter-American Treaty of Reciprocal Assistance (TIAR).

The White House declined, for its part, to comment on the incident in Guantánamo, where the United States maintains a naval base that occupies 117 square kilometers in the southeastern portion of the island and was installed in 1898 after the Spanish defeat in the war of independence. . In 1903, Washington obtained a lease that has been considered “perpetual” ever since. Cuba considers that presence as an occupation.

There is also the prison that the United States opened 21 years ago, after the 9/11 attacks, to house terrorist “enemy combatants” without the guarantees to which they would be entitled as prisoners on US soil. That piece of land came to house 779 prisoners. Today there are only about thirty.

The Cuban Foreign Ministry, which recalled on Tuesday that the 33 Latin American countries signed an agreement committing to be a “zone of peace,” warned “about the danger posed by the presence and circulation of nuclear submarines of the United States armed forces in the nearby Caribbean region.

