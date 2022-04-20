Havana.- A senior Cuban official lamented on tuesday whatthat the United States has an immigration policy that he described as “incoherent” and “differentiated”while exhorting Washington to comply with bilateral agreements on the matter as a way to deal with the increase in irregular traffic to the neighboring country.

The comments by the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, Josefina Vidaloccurred on the same day as the announcement of the celebration this week of a new round of migration talks between the two nations, paralyzed for four years.

The Cuban Foreign Ministry indicated on its Twitter account that the meeting will be held in Washington on Thursday and that it will be headed by Deputy Minister Carlos Fernández de Cossio, at a time when there is a dramatic increase in arrivals of Cubans at the southern border of that nation.

The United States “is providing financially to many countries in the region to reactivate their economies, to help them create jobs,” including supporting health and education projects, Vidal told a small group of journalists in Havana. In the case of Cuba, the policy from Washington is exactly the opposite, “maximum pressure in the economic order and through coercive measures,” he added.

The last round of talks, which according to the agreements between the two parties must be held twice a year, took place in July 2018, under the administration of then President Donald Trump, who gave a radical turn to the policy of rapprochement between the two nations that had begun by his predecessor Barack Obama.

Trump increased the sanctions against the island in all spheres, from the cancellation of permits to send remittances or cruise ships, the persecution of companies from third countries that operate with Cuba, the limitation of flights and even the punishment of oil tankers. destined for the Caribbean nation, pressing for a change in the political model.

These measures and the pandemic contributed to generating an economic crisis in Cuba with shortages of basic products, power outages and the respective queues or rationing, according to the authorities. Most of the migrants mention financial reasons for traveling to the United States, others allege political dissidence and having asylum.

In addition, after denouncing some health incidents of its diplomats, the United States withdrew the staff of its embassy in 2017 and paralyzed the consulate, for which thousands of people were left without completing the family reunification processes or prevented from traveling unless they carried out visa formalities through Guyana. The new head of the White House, Joe Biden, did not relax the measures despite his campaign promises.

“We do not see any kind of justification for not giving all visas to Cuban emigrants in Havana and forcing the majority of Cubans to move with the costs that this implies,” added Vice Minister Vidal, who was at the time the head of the negotiations of the historic rapprochement with the United States in 2014, which concluded with the reopening of diplomatic headquarters and Obama’s trip to the island.

According to the Office of Customs and Border Protection of the United States in the last six months there were 79,800 apprehensions of Cubans – some people could try to enter several times – at the land border, a little more than double the entire fiscal year — from October to September– 2021 and five times more than 2020.

Vidal reiterated that together with the consular paralysis, the United States has been in breach of the 1990s agreement for five years, forcing it to grant 20,000 annual visas.

Sea voyages also increased, either in rustic boats or at the hands of traffickers. From October to date, the United States Coast Guard intercepted 1,257 Cubans, against 838 in 2021.

As the figures stand, the number of departures is higher than the so-called “rafter crisis” of 1994 when some 30,000 people arrived through the Straits of Florida and half of those who did so through the Mariel exodus in 1980, when some 124,000 Cubans left.

Vidal referred that historically there are migratory peaks –that is, increases in departures– when the United States fails to comply with the agreements, intensifies the economic sanctions against the island and puts obstacles for a more or less normal processing of the island citizens’ visas.

In addition, “the United States is exerting pressure on countries in the region to establish specific requirements for the travel of Cubans in transit and which additionally creates obstacles,” he said.

The official refused to advance the agenda that Cuba will take to the round, but indicated that this issue will be among those mentioned.

In recent months, Panama and Costa Rica, for example, announced that they will require transit visas from Cubans, a position different from that of Nicaragua — an ally of Cuba — which lifted this requirement and became the new point of departure of islanders to the United States.

“For Cuba the agreements are important,” explained Vidal, who urged the United States to do its part for the good of both nations and the entire region.

During this time, Cuba held migratory meetings with countries such as Canada, Belize and less than a month ago with Mexico, on whose borders the islanders crowd after making more or less irregular journeys — plagued by smugglers and dangerous routes — with the aim to enter the United States.