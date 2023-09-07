One report produced by the Observatory of Conflicts in Cuba (OCC), released this week, showed that in August 424 spontaneous protests were held across the country.

More than 60% of the demonstrations were related to the Cuban population’s indignation over the disrespect for their economic and social rights (274 cases), which were affected by banking measures enacted by the Miguel Díaz-Canel dictatorship.

The measure prevents companies and the population from withdrawing cash from financial institutions, forcing users to carry out all operations digitally. With this, the Cuban regime has more control over transactions and makes it impossible for people to leave their funds outside the financial system.

The second reason for the claim was the disrespect for political and civil rights (150 cases), due to the lack of freedom of expression and the crisis affecting the island, with the shortage of food, medicine, fuel and money.

On a smaller scale, the population took to the streets to express discontent with the growth of violence in the country. In all, 57 occurrences were registered, in which people denounced a wave of murders, robberies and disappearance of citizens.

The report also took into account other types of demonstrations, marked by screams and “pots” inside the houses, as Cuba faces a series of nocturnal blackouts, which last between five and six hours and affect the conservation of food. The passage of Hurricane Idalia last week also left thousands of homes without electricity on the island.

Compared to July, the observatory analyzed a 28% reduction in the number of demonstrations on the island, which went from 589 to 424.

For OCC analysts, this decrease is related to “the hopes of Cubans to emigrate through the humanitarian parole program in the United States.”

According to the American newspaper The San Diego Union Tribune, in the first half of this year alone, 35,000 Cubans got the benefit and left the island.

The August protests were concentrated in Havana, with 143 records. Then comes the province of Guantánamo, with 26, and Villa Clara, with 23.