Cuba registered a historic abstention in the municipal elections held this past Sunday. 31.5% of voters decided not to go to the polls, an unprecedented figure since the triumph of the revolution in 1959. In total, 8.3 million people were called to the polls (Cubans abroad could not vote ). Of them, only 5.7 million came to exercise their right. Of the valid votes, 5.22% were blank and 5.07% were invalid.

The abstention is historical and supposes the confirmation of a tendency. In Fidel Castro’s time, participation never dropped below 95%. However, in 2015, with Raúl Castro in power, abstention reached 11%; in 2017, the last municipal elections, it rose to 14%; and last September, in the referendum called to approve a new family code -which includes, among other things, equal marriage-, 25% of Cubans with the right to vote decided to stay at home.

Analysts point to the punishment vote and disenchantment with the system as the main reasons behind the high abstention rate. But they also underline the irrelevance of the elections. The Cubans have elected their delegates – a figure similar to a neighborhood councilor – who in turn will elect the president and the rest of the positions of the Municipal Assembly of Popular Power, the highest local legislative body. That is, local authorities are not elected by direct vote. In addition, it must be taken into account that 70% of the candidates are members of the Communist Party – the only legal party on the island – or the Union of Young Communists.

“The elections took place as planned, calmly and in accordance with the law,” said Alina Balseiro, president of the National Electoral Council, at a press conference to present the results on Monday. No major incidents were disclosed, despite the fact that opponents and activists denounced that some of them were prevented from acting as observers.

“The results show the support of the Cuban people for their popular representatives and the confidence in their revolution,” said Balseiro. He also informed that on Sunday 11,502 of the 12,427 delegates that had to be chosen were elected. The other 925 positions will undergo a second round on December 4, since none of them obtained more than 50% of the votes, as established by law.

Up to now, no one from the Cuban government has assessed these results and the state media have barely devoted less space to it on their web pages and front pages. The president, Miguel Díaz-Canel, limited himself to affirming, during electoral day, that the elections ratified that “Cuba maintains its political and social stability, regardless of the economic suffocation that they are trying to impose so that the population, for discontent, hopelessness and overwhelm due to deficiencies make the longed-for social outbreak that the imperial government wants ». The president returned to the island just after an international tour that led him to meet his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin; inaugurate a statue of Fidel in Moscow; and obtain a donation of 100 million dollars from the Chinese government.

Critical situation



The elections suppose the pistol shot of the electoral cycle that will end in 2023. It will be then when the parliamentary elections take place, in which the Parliament will be renewed. The Legislature, in turn, will elect the President of the Republic, a position to which Díaz-Canel can elect again.

All this will happen at a time when Cuba is going through a critical moment. Blackouts, of up to twelve hours a day in some areas, are a constant, high inflation makes it difficult for many families to make ends meet and there is a shortage of medicines throughout the island, together with a gradual deterioration of health services. To this must be added the devastating effects of Hurricane Ian a few weeks ago. As a consequence of the difficult situation, a mass exodus has taken place in the last year. According to data from the US coast and border guards, some 250,000 Cubans have tried to enter the country since September 2021.

Havana attributes most of its ills to the blockade to which Washington has the island subjected. Recently, the UN General Assembly once again called for an end to the sanctions that are suffocating the Cuban economy. This is the thirtieth time he has demanded something like this. The non-binding resolution was supported by all United Nations countries except the United States and Israel. Ukraine and Brazil abstained.