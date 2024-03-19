In recent years, since the large demonstrations of July 2011, the Cuban regime has increased surveillance and repression of religion on the island. In 2023, more than 600 violations were recorded against religious leaders and adherents of some faith, according to the organization Christian Solidarity Worldwidewhich acts on behalf of those who are persecuted for their beliefs.

In total, 622 cases of persecution based on religion were documented last year, which highlights the use of hard-line tactics by the Miguel Díaz-Canel dictatorship to control demonstrations that could reveal the corruption and mismanagement of his communist government.

The Caribbean island maintained a high level of incidents, similar to the 657 cases reported in 2022, and well above what was recorded in 2021, with 272 cases exposed by Christian Solidarity Worldwide, based in the United Kingdom.

The organization's new report mainly highlights the use of state power against religious people, emphasizing repressive legislation and systematic human rights violations committed against the population that have affected religious leaders and congregations of various religions, including Afro-Cuban groups, Jehovah's Witnesses, Protestants and Catholics.

Since the massive protests of July 11, 2021 against the dictatorship, Canel has intensified his combative measures against opponents, whether political or civilian, mainly targeting religious groups and leaders with increasingly harsh legislation. Both registered and unregistered religious associations are subject to constant surveillance, repeated interrogations and threats designed to stifle their activities.

The document's conclusions reveal that one of the environments most affected by the heavy hand of the communist regime is the prison system, where religious people provide spiritual or material support to political prisoners and their families.

According to the report, communities that tried to respond to the humanitarian needs of these people became increasingly harassed, were fined and, in many cases, saw the aid they were trying to distribute confiscated by the dictatorship. Furthermore, the regime began to veto visits by religious leaders to political prisoners.

Cuba is on the US State Department's list as a “country of particular concern” in relation to religious freedom. Other countries that are also part of this list are China, Eritrea, Iran, North Korea and Burma.

In addition to followers of some faith, the entire population of Cuba has been facing a serious widespread crisis for more than three years, marked by the lack of basic goods and services, such as food and energy. In view of this, they seek to express their discontent with the dictatorship on the streets, however the acts are always repressed, as occurred this Sunday (17), when hundreds of Cubans protested against the country's crisis and had their internet services cut off so information could not be accessed. spread across the island and beyond.

The large demonstrations of 2011 were remarkable in highlighting the terrible living conditions imposed by the Cuban communist regime. However, since that date, Díaz-Canel has used violence and arbitrary arrests as a shield to keep the country mired in poverty and without the voice of the opposition.