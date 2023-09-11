The Cuban Human Rights Observatory (OCDH) produced a report in August that recorded at least 164 new cases of repression by the regime against the portion of the Cuban population that is against the dictatorship of Miguel Díaz-Canel.

Of this number, approximately 150 reports were related to police brutality at demonstrations, harassment, fines, lawsuits and travel bans. In addition, 12 arbitrary arrests were reported, one of which was carried out with violence.

Compared to the latest surveys carried out by the NGO in recent months, there was a reduction in the number of registrations in August.

The month of June ended with 291 incidents, while July was marked by a spike in violent episodes against the island’s population, with 338 repressive actions that came to the attention of the OCDH.

According to the portal Cubanetin August alone, 87 Cubans reported violations of social rights, especially elderly people in situations of extreme poverty, without access to minimum dignity and basic health resources.

The Penitentiary Observatory (OPEN – Cuba), linked to the NGO, also detailed some of the regime’s violent measures, such as the nine-year prison sentence for activist Ienelis Delgado Cué, known on social media as “Mambisa Agramontina”.

She was prosecuted for an alleged crime of contempt when defending her friend Aniette González, detained since March 23 in Camagüey after publishing photos of herself on social media wrapped in a Cuban flag, in protest. She faces up to four years in prison, according to the prosecutor’s request.

The report also denounces the lack of health care within penitentiaries that receive political prisoners, a situation that has led to the death of several detainees in recent years.

Another document produced by the observatory shows that in the month of August, 424 spontaneous protests were registered on the island, with 60% of the cases related to the indignation of the Cuban population over the disrespect of their economic and social rights (274 cases).

The second reason for the claim was disrespect for political and civil rights (150 cases), due to the lack of freedom of demonstration and the crisis affecting the island, with a shortage of food, medicine, fuel and money.