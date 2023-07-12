The protests of July 11, 2021 in Cuba, the biggest in decades, complete two years this Tuesday, with hundreds of people condemned despite appeals from the Vatican and other countries, and a political-economic context not very different from that which provoked this social explosion.

On the streets of Cuba, not a trace remains of those demonstrations that brought together, in the midst of a serious economic crisis and in the midst of a health emergency due to the Covid-19 pandemic, thousands of people across the country in an eminently spontaneous and mostly peaceful manner.

The demonstrations temporarily inflamed critics, opponents and activists, politicized part of the country’s poorest and non-ideologized sectors and caused the government and the Communist Party of Cuba (PCC, the only legal party) to launch some economic reforms.

They also triggered a wave of repression. More than a thousand people were arrested during the demonstrations, of which hundreds were sentenced, some to prison terms of up to 30 years for the crime of rebellion.

The Cuban government has branded the protesters “counterrevolutionaries” and said they were organized and financed from abroad with the aim of overthrowing the communist system in place on the island since 1959.

“The order to fight has been given, that the revolutionaries take to the streets,” said Cuban dictator Miguel Díaz-Canel, in a speech broadcast on television.

The organization Justicia 11J documented the detention of 1,860 demonstrators in the last two years (84% in the protests two years ago), of which 782 remain in prison and 911 were punished. Another 91 went into exile.

There are no recent official data. In early 2022, the Attorney General’s Office reported that 790 people had been prosecuted for facts related to 11J, of which 55 were aged between 16 and 17 at the time. The minimum age of criminal responsibility in Cuba is 16 years old.

These numbers provoked reactions from part of the international community, such as the United States and the European Union, and from NGOs such as Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch, which demanded the release of prisoners.

The most articulate mediation so far has been that of the Vatican, although it has yet to bear fruit.

In February, Cardinal Beniamino Stella, Pope Francis’ special envoy, visited Cuba and publicly declared that the pontiff “wants” the freedom of prisoners. Díaz-Canel met with him and promised to look for a “solution” to “the expectations of both parties”.

Four months later, Pope Francis received Díaz-Canel in a private meeting at the Vatican, but details of the meeting were not released. Among other claims, the opposition leader Guillermo Fariñas, laureate of the 2010 Sakharov Prize of the European Parliament for freedom of thought, started a hunger and thirst strike 15 days ago in Villa Clara (central Cuba) that still continues, although its physical condition has clearly deteriorated.

Protests are also planned for Tuesday in several cities around the world, especially in the state of Florida (USA) and Spain, as well as in Germany, Italy, Uruguay and Chile, among other countries.

Causes

The political and economic context in which the social explosion took place has hardly changed. The high level of condemnation of 11J had a deterrent effect, Cuban and international analysts agree.

The economy, the main cause of complaint for two years, continues to go through a serious crisis, with conjunctural and structural factors, and specialists do not foresee a substantial improvement in the short or medium term. The Gross Domestic Product (GDP) has not yet recovered pre-crisis levels.

Shortages of food, medicine and fuel remain the norm, inflation continues to rise (year-on-year inflation in the formal market was 45.48% in May; in the informal market it is estimated to be five or six times higher) and the dollarization advances with the devaluation of the peso in the informal market (the dollar is currently quoted at 210 pesos).

With these trends, which have been observed for more than two years, the loss of purchasing power of the majority of the population – especially those who do not receive remittances in dollars – is enormous.

There were some small improvements. Blackouts have been progressively reduced across the country in recent months – particularly in recent weeks – as the government has prioritized the energy system to increase production capacity.

In addition, the return of micro, small and medium-sized private companies – banned in 1968 and authorized a month after the protests – is beginning to bear fruit in the form of an increase in supply, although highly concentrated in Havana and in higher market segments. .

In the political sphere, there are no changes in sight. Díaz-Canel began his second term (2023-2027) with practically no new face in the councils of state and ministers.

No changes are foreseen in the political lines either. On the calendar of the Cuban parliament, there are no plans to pass a law regulating the rights of expression and demonstration in the next five years, despite both being included in the 2019 Constitution.