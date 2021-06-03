Former Cuban President Raúl Castro turns 90 this Thursday, a few weeks after retiring from political life, although he still has a voice and vote in the “strategic decisions of the country”, on which the new leadership will continue to consult him.

The youngest of the Castros, who came to power on an interim basis in 2006 Due to the illness of his brother Fidel and officially in 2008, last April he transferred to President Miguel Díaz-Canel the position of first secretary of the Communist Party of Cuba (PCC, the only legal one) during the VIII Congress of the formation.

It was a succession that Raúl Castro himself had already announced in 2018, when he left the Presidency in the hands of Díaz-Canel, to ensure the continuity of the one-party socialist system and centralized economy.

The last public appearance of the former president was precisely in the conclave of Cuban communists, where he was seen in apparent good physical condition, in contrast to the constant speculations about his state of health that regularly circulate on social networks.

Raúl and Fidel Castro in Havana in 1978. AFP Photo

From today on, the general nonagenarian maintains its political influence after the generational change consummated in the VIII Congress, a fact that Díaz-Canel reiterated this Thursday in an article in the official newspaper Granma in which he praises the trajectory of his mentor.

This newspaper, official organ of the PCC, also dedicated a special supplement to the 90 years of the former president, an initiative replicated in other state media outlets.

On Twitter, leaders such as Díaz-Canel himself or the Prime Minister, Manuel Marrero, congratulated Raúl Castro, whom they describe as “referent of the Cuban communists” while highlighting the “colossal” work undertaken by him in recent years.

General Castro also received congratulations from the leaders of allied countries such as the Russian president, Vladimir Putin, or that of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro.

During his ten years as head of state, General Castro decreased public appearances and the speeches compared to his brother and predecessor, Fidel Castro, notable for his speeches of hours.

During his tenure, he implemented a series of economic reforms to “update” the economic model and social conditions of the island, but a decade after they have been implemented they are still insufficient, according to economists familiar with the Cuban reality.

The package of measures “raulistas” of 2011 expanded the possibilities of private initiative (named by the State as a “non-state sector” and popularly as “self-employed”), promoted new rules to attract foreign investment and eliminated prohibitions and permits such as the one Cubans needed to leave the island.

On the foreign plane, it expanded ties with Cuba’s allies -Venezuela, Russia, Iran-, strengthened ties with China, Vietnam and North Korea and it sought to “reinsert” Cuba into the Latin American scene as its natural space.

Raúl Castro led in 2015 together with the then president of the United States, Barack Obama, the process towards the normalization of relations with that country baptized as “thaw”.

The rapprochement was sealed with the reopening of embassies in both capitalss, Obama’s visit to Cuba in 2016 (the first by a US president since 1928), and measures to promote academic exchange and travel by Americans to the island.

However, the Republican administration of Donald Trump that succeeded Obama reversed progress, froze relations and reinforced economic sanctions.

This, together with the slow implementation of the economic reforms announced by Castro in 2011 and the coronavirus pandemic, has aggravated the economic crisis in the Caribbean country, reflected in the shortage of basic necessities and food.

Source: EFE

