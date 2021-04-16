Cuba Raul Castro announced his resignation from the Cuban Communist Party

The 60-year-old Castro dynasty in Cuba came to an end on Friday.

Cuba leader of the communist party Raul Castro, 89, announced on Friday that he was resigning from the ruling state power party, Reuters news agency reported. Castro made his announcement in his televised speech at the start of the party’s four-day party meeting in Havana.

“I earnestly believe in the power, example and understanding of my comrades and as long as I live I will defend the homeland, revolution and socialism to the last,” Castro declared to the party assembly.

Raul Castron the announcement marked the end of 62 years of the Castro dynasty under Cuban leadership. He resigned as Cuban president three years ago and handed over the scepter to the 60-year-old at the time. Miguel Diaz-Canelille. He said at the time that he would step down as party leader in 2021 and thus kept his word.

Big brother of Raul Castro Fidel Castro rose to power as a socialist Cuban in the 1959 revolution and led the Cuban Communist Party from 1961 until 2011, when his little brother Raul inherited the post. Fidel Castro died at the age of 90 in 2016.