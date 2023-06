Granma region, in the east of the country, recorded heavy rains on Saturday (June 10), which resulted in flooding

Rains in the region of Granma, in the east of Wuba, resulted in flooding on Saturday (Jun 10, 2023). A 60-year-old man died in the municipality of Jiguani, according to the agency. Reuters. More than 7,000 people had to be evacuated from their homes and were told to go to shelters or family homes.