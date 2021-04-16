The eighth congress of the Communist Party of Cuba (PCC) began this Friday and will last until Monday in a new opportunity to analyze the serious political, economic and social crisis that the country is going through, with the imminent “retirement” of Raúl Castro as a backdrop. background. Until now, the first secretary of the PCC is expected to pass the witness to the president, Miguel Díaz-Canel, in a symbolic event that will result in an effective transfer of powers, as confirmed on previous occasions by the general himself, who left the headquarters of the State in 2018 and will turn 90 in June.

The meeting, which seeks to analyze the situation on the island, heavily subject to international sanctions and also hit by the coronavirus pandemic, marks the end of the Castro era in Cuba, after the death of Fidel in 2016 and now the Raúl’s total departure. It will be “the congress of continuity,” said Díaz-Canel, which will take control of the “superior political force of society and the State,” as the Constitution says.

From the Palacio de Convenciones, the congress will try to draw up a plan for the future. Throughout the four days of talks to be held behind closed doors and without access to the foreign press, the PCC will try to find solutions in turbulent times for Cuban society, which has had to face new sanctions from the United States since the now former president Donald Trump came to power and reversed part of the Obama Administration’s policies, more open-minded.

The “retirement” of Raúl Castro coincides with a great malaise due to the lack of medicine and food



The agenda includes updating the conceptualization of the Cuban economic and social model, according to the official newspaper ‘Granma’, which clarified that it will also delve into the results obtained since the seventh congress, in 2016. The party, however, continues to bet on the This continuity, as he has emphasized, “transcends the natural process of passing from one generation to another” 68 years after the start of the revolution. Even so, it is under heavy pressure to accelerate the reforms formulated ten years ago.

The PCC meeting of 2011 raised the impulse of more private initiatives and to expand the possessions of citizens, issues that have largely remained a dead letter. Now a large part of the population hopes that the transfer of power will serve to reduce the risk of collapse, although the level of frustration has skyrocketed.

“Humanitarian emergency”



The management of recent years has been widely criticized globally and is seen by many as one of the most negative for almost two decades. The pandemic, which has caused more than 90,000 infections and nearly 500 deaths, has led Cubans to face a shortage of medicines and a “semi-destroyed” health infrastructure. This is denounced by the Cuban Observatory for Human Rights (OCDH), which ensures that the island is a country in a “humanitarian emergency”, where you want to have power “they do not make the necessary changes” so that individual freedoms and human rights are respected .

Cuba is going through what could be the worst food crisis in its history, with an exorbitant rise in prices of basic necessities. The OCDH has explained that most of the food is only offered in dollars despite the fact that the Government decreed the unification of the currency. Experts also estimate that the island could register an inflation of up to 500% throughout 2021, which would have serious social consequences. The precarious situation has pushed many people to take to the streets to protest.