Cuba’s communist regime, led by Miguel Díaz-Canel, published on Thursday (7) a list with the names of 61 people and 19 organizations that it considers “terrorists” for allegedly “promoting armed aggression” against the island. The list includes activists who are outside the country, opposition leaders in exile and digital influencers.

The list was published in an extra edition of the Official Gazette, based on a resolution from the Ministry of the Interior dated November 2. According to the Ministry of the Interior, all those listed, who are opponents, were “subjected” to “criminal investigations” and are being “wanted by the Cuban authorities for their participation in the promotion, planning, organization, financing, support or commission” of “acts terrorists.”

The Cuban regime based the inclusion of these entities and people on a 2001 UN resolution and its Penal Code, approved in 2022 and heavily criticized by NGOs and political dissidents, who accuse it of having expanded the communist regime’s powers of repression against opponents. .

Among the names on the list are opponents such as Guillermo Novo Sampoll, Pedro Ramón Crispín Rodríguez and José Francisco Hernández Calvo; even political leaders who are in exile in the USA, such as Orlando Gutiérrez Boronat, coordinator of the Cuban Resistance Assembly, and Ramón Saúl Sánchez, leader of the Democracy Movement.

Also on the list are YouTuber Álex Otaola, who also lives in the USA, and several other influencers who shared the story of Cubans who were recruited as mercenaries by Russia in the invasion of Ukraine.

Among the 19 organizations on the list, some stand out, such as Hermanos al Rescate, Alpha 66 and the Assembly of the Resistance. They all fight for democracy and human rights in Cuba.

According to the Argentine website Infobaethe NGO Cuban Observatory of Human Rights (OCDH) condemned the “designation and identification” of activists, opponents, influencers and exiled organizations on the “national list” of “people and entities linked to acts of terrorism”.

“We see with concern that the Cuban regime tries to present people and entities as terrorists, simply because they use their freedom of expression. That a government with a proven record of human rights violations, repression of its citizens, and the exercise of external violence and interference, equates peaceful protest and the right to free expression with terrorism, is an exercise in cynicism that must be denounced” , stated the OCDH.