The Cuban dictatorship announced this Wednesday (31st) that it has postponed the increase in fuel prices by more than 500%, which would come into force this Thursday (1st), because of a computer virus.

In an unexpected message on the country's television, the Ministry of Economy (MEP) explained that the virus, which affected the cybersecurity of gas stations, supposedly came from abroad. “Logistic conditions and fuel sales remain at the same levels as they are now, so there will be no interruption in the services we provide at stations,” said Mildrey Granadillo, first vice minister of the MEP.

She added that the government will inform about the new date for the price increase to come into effect “when conditions are created”, without specifying the day.

The increase in the cost of gasoline and diesel – and the opening of stations that will accept foreign currencies to serve tourists – is part of an adjustment plan to try to stabilize the Cuban regime's economy after more than three years of crisis.

Even before the announcement, Cuba was about to increase fuel prices fivefold. Regular gasoline would go from the current 25 pesos (CUP) to 132 (from R$1.04 to R$5.45, at the official exchange rate for individuals).

This means that a Cuban will have to pay 5,280 CUP (R$217.8) to fill a 40-liter tank, when the average state salary is just over 4,200 CUP (R$173.2 at the official exchange rate).

The increase is one of the first measures to be implemented as part of a major adjustment plan announced by the Miguel Díaz-Canel dictatorship in December, with the aim of reversing the situation of the economy, which closed 2023 with a drop in GDP of between 1% and 2% and a projected fiscal deficit for this year of 18.5%.

In addition to the increase in fuel prices, the Cuban regime plans to increase transport fares between provinces by up to 600%; limit maximum pensions; increase the price of other services, such as electricity, water and the value of liquefied gas cylinders; in addition to replacing universal product subsidies with specific help for vulnerable people. (With EFE Agency)