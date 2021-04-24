It is difficult to sketch an image of a Cuba that is not run by the Castro surname. Since that January 1, 1959, when a group of bearded men left the mountains to take Havana and expel the dictator Fulgencio Batista, thus starting the socialist revolution, the brothers of Galician origin Fidel and Raúl always decided on the fate of the island.

However, officially from Monday it seems possible. The youngest of the Castros has handed over the reins of the Communist Party, as a few years ago he left the presidency in favor of Miguel Díaz-Canel and renounced the olive green uniforms, a color that was the unmistakable symbol of the regime, to wear suits.

Is an era over? Or, on the contrary, Raúl, about to turn 90, has simply allowed a bureaucratic retouch and Cuba changes so that nothing changes? A simple generational replacement that hides a political continuity of the one party? A ‘change fraud’, as the opposition defends?

Díaz-Canel, the first civilian leader of communist Cuba, is committed to preserving continuity and says that he will continue to consult the old general, who promised to devote until his last breath to the defense of “the homeland, the revolution and socialism,” warning of “any error or deficiency.” Everything points to a model similar to that of China when Deng Xiaoping did not have any position but everything had to be consulted with him.

Whether it is true or not, the change takes place in the midst of a pandemic and an economic crisis similar to that experienced after the disintegration of the Soviet Union and the end of its patronage of Castroism. The United States economic embargo – in force since 1962 – has teamed up with the covid so that 60% of the population face this turn of the page mired in a situation of enormous deficiencies.

The sanctions sharpened by Donald Trump and the end of tourism – the real economic engine – have contracted the economy by 11% in 2020. The population struggles with a shortage of everything, from food – with long lines in the markets – and basic products to medicines. All this has led to an inflationary spiral that unleashed the recent unification of the two currencies of the country. The island could register this year an inflation of up to 500%, which would lead to situations of famine.

The ‘hot potato’ after Raúl Castro’s ‘retirement’ continues to be internal needs, which have fueled social discontent with a state model that in six decades has failed to fulfill the promise of prosperous socialism. Inequality, lack of productivity, abandonment of the countryside, precarious wages and lack of modernization of the financial system are some of the many problems.

The trip designed by Raúl Castro with economic reforms – always centralized – and reconciliation with Washington have not had any effect. The reestablishment of relations and the visit of Barack Obama in 2016, the first by an American president in 88 years, generated an improvement in life. But Trump blew it all up and hope faded. It abolished legal channels for sending remittances, toughened travel requirements, vetoed cruises, banned flights to all airports except Havana, and put the island back on the list of countries sponsors of terrorism.

The arrival of Joe Biden to the White House was expected to ease tensions, but the former vice president of Obama has more important problems to solve such as COVID or immigration on his southern border. He has chosen immobility because the priorities of his mandate do not look towards one of the last five communist nations in the world along with China, Vietnam, Laos and North Korea.

Market socialism



The real change in Cuba will depend on the administration of the giant located 90 miles away and ending the isolation of a regime that imports 80% of what it consumes. Díaz-Canel already speaks of “willingness” to “develop relations of friendship and cooperation with any country.” The only way out may be a model of market socialism, like that of China. Others take Vietnam as an example. At the moment, only small openings to private initiative are contemplated in non-strategic sectors, maintaining the State’s monopoly on production, trade, education, health and communication.

But the game is also played on the island, which is less and less stagnant. It has been a long time without informing or expressing itself. However, in 2018, with the launch of mobile internet, the regime allowed access to non-state news and to reach out to the rest of the world. The gradual expansion of the network of networks has eroded in less than five years the party’s control over access to reality. Independent civil society groups have taken advantage of the loss of this hegemony to position their message and gain followers.

The opposition is already developing on social networks and even the historic revolutionary slogan ‘Homeland or death’ has become ‘Homeland and life’ in the mouth of Cuban rappers living in the United States. The song is already a hymn of the new dissidents.

Protests against censorship and repression have arisen digitally due to the discomfort of a regime that has opened its hand in the sale of cars and houses, the liberalization of private professions and when it comes to giving permission to the 11.2 million Cubans to travel abroad, but who speaks of “lies”, “manipulation” and “subversion”, when talking about the internet. But there is no longer a place to go back. Despite its high price, 4.2 million people are online. Social unrest, already visible from the outside, can bring true change.

The counterrevolution, which lacks a social base, leadership and mobilizing capacity, concentrates its activism on social networks. Subversion is on the internet.