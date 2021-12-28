Two hundred people gathered in Miami, Florida (USA) to ask for the freedom of Cuban opponent José Daniel Ferrer, on the well-known Calle Ocho, in front of the Versailles restaurant, a regular meeting point for Cuban exiles. Former political prisoner Guido Sigler Amaya played Ferrer during a reenactment of the conditions of isolation and torture in which the Cuban government holds Ferrer.| Photo: EFE / Jorge Pérez

Opposition activist to the Cuban government José Daniel Ferrer denounced this Monday (27) the conditions in which he has been imprisoned since July 11, when there were large demonstrations on the island, claiming that he is isolated, with headaches.

Ferrer’s wife posted on Twitter the audio of a phone call between her and the couple, in which the leader of the Patriotic Union of Cuba, an entity that was outlawed, talks about the conditions under which he is being held at the Mar Verde penitentiary, located in province of Santiago de Cuba.

The activist indicates that he does not even have access to “the official press” and thanks the European Parliament and US congressmen who spoke about his case.

In addition, Ferrer congratulates the authors of the song “Patria y Vida”, which has become a symbol of protests in Cuba and which received two Latin Grammys this year.

The position activist was arrested in July this year for taking part in protests against the island’s government, which represented the biggest popular acts in Cuba in decades.

Ferrer is one of 1,320 people detained in the country because of the demonstrations. Of these, 698 were still serving, on December 20, prison terms or precautionary measures of deprivation of liberty. In all, 14 are under 18 years of age.

The Cuban government denies that these are processes of a political nature, as recently stated by the country’s dictator, Miguel Díaz-Canel.