Raul castro will retire at 89, by leaving the maximum power of the island in April during the Congress of the Communist Party of Cuba (PCC), the first to be held after the death of his brother Fidel in 2016.

The Castro brothers have firmly led since 1959 the reins in Cuba, which is now opening to a new era with other men in power.

The new team has “pending the task of building its legitimacy, which can only emanate from its own political project, which brings economic prosperity with social justice for Cuba, “Michael Shifter, president of the Inter-American Dialogue analysis center, told AFP in Washington.

These men and women, led by current 60-year-old President Miguel Díaz-Canel, are expected to arrive during the next congress of the PCC (unique) -between April 16 and 19– to the maximum leadership of the party, the center of power on the island.

AFP

Cuba will continue to be socialist, but for specialists constitutional legality will limit the preeminence of ideology and it can allow a political opening.

In April 2019, a new Constitution was approved that defends the “irreversible” nature of socialism in the country. Is “daughter of her time and reflects the diversity of society”Raúl Castro said at the time, who after handing over the presidency to Díaz-Canel in 2018, will now leave the leadership of the PCC.

Unlike its predecessor, approved unanimously in 1976, the new Magna Carta received the approval of 78.3% of the popular vote, and 22% of rejection or abstention, a high level in the Cuban context.

New scenario



However, in recent months, artists, intellectuals and other sectors of civil society they have begun to demand rights and freedoms in the country.

Given these claims, it is expected that the new team promote a political reform of the State “to effectively manage the tensions that are manifested in society,” says Shifter, considering that at least in theory the Constitution allows the deconcentration of the president’s power.

On November 27, an unprecedented peaceful protest by 300 artists in front of the Ministry of Culture, demanding freedom of expression.

All the men of the Cuban Revolution. AFP photo

While a few weeks ago a decree for animal welfare was approved, considered the first victory of non-official civil society.

The rapid spread of the internet in the last three years on the island has allowed many Cubans express their discontent.

The PCC, for its part, has already announced that it will face “political-ideological subversion” in social networks.

For Shifter, this new ruling generation has the major challenge of responding with a political project different from that of the generation of historical leaders, that grants large quotas of freedom to society.

The tradition of the leaders of the revolution had been to mobilize their hosts for active ideological support, but that is changing.

“Today the mobilization is selective. Not so much with an ideological but a political logic, accommodating the government, demanding neutrality rather than militancy, “said Cuban academic Arturo López-Levy from Holy Names University, in Oakland, California.

With the USA

Another key factor will be the relationship that the new political team maintains with the United States, which for some experts largely determines what happens on the island.

The new president of the United States, Joe Biden, had advanced in his campaign that could remove the penalties imposed by his predecessor, Donald Trump, and resume a policy of approach to the island, having as a compass the demand for respect for human rights. However, so far Cuba has not been a priority.

“Due to the dynamics that exist between Cuba and the United States, the United States really conditions directly and indirectly much of what happens [en Cuba], of the decision making even of the Cuban leaders “, said from his side the political analyst Harold Cárdenas.

The new Cuban political project would also have to build a pragmatic relationship with the United States, and something that could change is the strong military presence in the government, the PCC and the economy.

A good portion of the 280 sanctions imposed on Cuba by the Trump administration targeted companies run by the military. Under a new policy they could pass into civilian hands so as not to be the target of sanctions.

Even if they are civilian or military, the State is the owner of these companies.

a wall of Havana. AFP photo

In the event that that doesn’t happen and American hostility continues, internally. “Cuba is going to live a long renegotiation of civil-military relationsr, “says López-Levy.

Then “the military will have the perfect justification to continue playing its prominent role in the political and socio-economic sphere,” he concluded.

Source. AFP

PB