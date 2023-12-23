The National Assembly of People's Power of Cuba approved an update of the country's health regulations and paved the way to regulate euthanasia in patients “in the dying or terminal phase”, a debate that still generates controversy in the region. The nation aims to become the second in Latin America to approve the controversial measure.

Cuba could be the second country in Latin America and the Caribbean, after Colombia, to accept euthanasia for patients who are in a terminal and dying situation. This after on Friday, December 22, 2023, the National Assembly of People's Power approved regulations that update the regulations of the universal and free health system of that country.

In the world, only a handful of countries accept euthanasia or assisted suicide in patients who are in a difficult phase of their health. Among them are Switzerland, the Netherlands, Luxembourg, Canada, Australia, Spain, Germany, New Zealand and some states in the United States. In Latin America, Colombia is the only Nation that allows this medicinal practice.

However, the regulations approved by the Cuban Assembly will not come into force until the Legislature approves a regulation for its application. According to the final draft, which was recovered by Reuters, “the right of people to a dignified death is recognized in decisions at the end of lifewhich may include limitation of therapeutic effort, continuing or palliative care, and valid life-ending procedures.”

The measure was approved unanimously and the procedure will be aimed “at people with chronic degenerative and irreversible diseases, with intractable suffering, who are in the dying or terminal phase of life or who have suffered injuries that place them in this condition”.

Besides, “the application of valid procedures that end the life of a person” will be “regulated in a specific Law for that issue”, which must be drafted by the Ministry of Health when the conditions are “created” in the country, adds the document also cited by AFP.

Regarding the new regulation, the Cuban media made a very brief mention, due to the controversy that the issue generates in the country and in Latin America, a region that still shows strong positions against it.

It is “the legal framework for future euthanasia”

For the president of the Cuban Society of Civil and Family Law, Leonardo Pérez Gallardo, the norm was approved by the Cuban Assembly, “legitimizes a right that had been claimed” during the debates prior to the approval in 2022 of the Family Code. advanced legislation that included equal marriage and surrogate motherhood.

For his part, Dr. Alberto Roque, a bioethics specialist at the Institute of Oncology and Radiobiology of Havana, the island's main oncology center, celebrated the measure and assured that it establishes the “legal framework for future euthanasia in any of its forms.” That is, active euthanasia or assisted suicide.”

The Catholic Church of the island has not yet commented on the matter, but its reluctance on this matter is traditionally known, both in the region and in the rest of the world.

Pope Francis has referred to the measure approved in some nations as a “falsely worthy perspective of a sweet death”, which is why on different occasions he has remarked in this regard that “life is not to be played with.”

New provisions for organ transplantation

This new regulation replaces one in force since 1983 and includes new provisions for the transplantation of organs, tissues and cells. In addition, it maintains the right to interruption of pregnancy, as well as assisted reproduction techniques.

The new law will be subject to future public debates which, according to Roque, will modify the drafts until a final document is obtained.

We must think of those who suffer

Suaima López, 47, a rectal cancer patient, was in favor of euthanasia in case she or other patients are in a terminal or dying situation.

“Families want to keep their loved ones alive until the last moment, but we have to think about those who suffer,” López said when consulted by Reuters.

“If only we could have a dignified death at a certain moment in which nothing can be done anymore (…) Let me die in peace, in peace and harmony,” he said.

Colombia, the only country in the region that allows euthanasia

In Latin America, only Colombia accepted euthanasia in 1997 for patients with a “serious and incurable disease duly diagnosed or certified,” according to the Ministry of Justice and Law, through its official website.

In that country, both the request and the procedure are free and according to the Ministry, “euthanasia must be performed by a medical professional and must have the authorization of the respective Scientific-Interdisciplinary Committee to Die with Dignity.”

The path to the regulation of euthanasia and Medically Assisted Suicide (SMA) in Colombia was not easy and lasted some years.

In 2021, the Colombian Institute of Pain (INCODOL) clinic in Medellín, Colombia, suspended an approved euthanasia procedure scheduled for October 10, for Martha Sepúlveda, a 51-year-old woman who suffered from Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis, a disease not terminal but degenerative. Archive. AFP – JOAQUIN SARMIENTO

In 1997, the Constitutional Court decriminalized euthanasia, basing its decision on the constitutional principles of human dignity, respect for autonomy and solidarity. However, its regulation only occurred in 2015, when this health practice finally had a legal framework.

Meanwhile, in 2022, the same Court approved the SMA with six votes in favor and three against, eliminating sentences of between 16 and 36 months, in May 2022.

Unlike euthanasia, SMA is a procedure in which the patient who requests it administers the medications that will end their life, with prior authorization and under the control of medical professionals.

In the region, the parliaments of Ecuador, Uruguay and Chile are discussing projects in this regard, while in Mexico there is the so-called “good death” law, which authorizes the patient or his family to request that life not be prolonged by artificial means.

The discussion of euthanasia in children under 12 years of age

Since April 14, 2023, in the Netherlands, euthanasia can be applied to minors between 1 and 12 years old, who are in a terminally ill condition or suffering.

Euthanasia is for those minors who suffer “a disease so serious that death is inevitable,” as stated by the Dutch Minister of Health Ernst Kuipers, replicated by local media.

In 2014, Belgium removed a lower age limit for voluntary euthanasia.

This means that Belgian boys and girls under the age of 12 can request assisted dying in strictly limited circumstances, including if they are terminally ill, suffer from serious suffering that cannot be alleviated, can understand their circumstances and their parents agree. .

With Reuters, AFP and local media