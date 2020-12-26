All tourists arriving in Cuba from January 10 will have to submit a negative test for coronavirus, according to the website Ministry of Health of the country.

These measures were introduced against the background of the detection of new strains of coronavirus infection in the UK and South Africa (South Africa), after which many countries around the world returned restrictions on air travel.

“Taking into account the epidemiological situation in the world associated with the COVID-19 pandemic, and taking into account the high percentage of imported cases, after the opening of international airports, it was decided to establish a 72 hours before the start of the trip, ”the ministry said in a statement.

On the eve, the Turkish authorities ordered all those arriving from abroad to have a negative test for COVID-19. For those arriving in the country by plane, the rules will take effect from December 28, and for those traveling by land – from December 30.

A new mutated variant of the coronavirus was discovered in the UK on December 14. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said that the new strain is 70% more infectious than the original. Several countries have announced the suspension of flights from the kingdom.

At the same time, the WHO said that the spread of a new strain of coronavirus will not cause fundamental changes for a pandemic.