Under the shadow of authoritarianism, countries are experiencing a historic and massive wave of emigration. How does this affect the population that remains? Since 2018, Venezuela has seen a population exodus. It is the second largest migratory exodus in the world: more than 7.7 million Venezuelans have left the country, according to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR).

A similar phenomenon is observed in countries like Nicaragua and Cuba, where the problem has also acquired a historical dimension.

How does this massive population loss affect those left behind?

Cuba: fifth and largest migratory wave in history?

“The contemporary Cuban exodus, particularly since 2021, has broken all historical records,” Jorge Duany, director of the Cuban Research Institute at Florida International University, told DW.

Between 2020 and 2023, US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) says it detained more than 645,000 Cubans, mostly on the Mexico-US border.

“To this number we must add the 106,757 Cubans who obtained parole [permissão de residência temporária] in the United States since 2023”, notes Duany.

For comparison purposes: Cuba has just over 11 million inhabitants, according to data gathered by the World Bank.

“This is the largest wave of migration from Cuba to the United States, both before and after the Cuban Revolution of 1959, being more numerous than the Freedom Flights between 1965 and 1973, the Mariel exodus in 1980, and the ferry crisis of 1994,” says Duany.

Cuba is losing its young population

The anthropologist points out that the Cuban population has shrunk by at least 10% since 2020, a phenomenon driven by the serious economic crisis that has hit the country and by “growing discontent with the regime”.

There has been emigration across all sectors of the workforce, particularly at mid-levels such as office workers and salespeople, Duany says.

“In 2022, 33% of Cubans admitted to the US were professionals and managers, practically the same proportion as in the workforce in Cuba, so we cannot technically speak of a brain drain. It is certainly a fundamentally young emigration: 45% were between 18 and 44 years old. The island is losing a large part of its young and qualified population,” he explains.

Nicaragua: brain drain

In the case of Nicaragua, political scientist Charles G. Ripley III of Arizona State University points out that there is a lack of exact figures on the exodus, but says it is possible to speak of “a major brain drain” as a result of the closure and confiscation of many educational and cultural institutions by the Daniel Ortega regime. “Sadly, many educated people are leaving,” he laments.

Mass emigration has been the response to government repression following the 2018 political crisis. The weak economy is another decisive factor.

Both the human rights group Nicaragua Nunca Mais and the US think tank Inter-American Dialogue estimate that more than 700,000 people have left the country since 2018. The number is equivalent to 10% of the Nicaraguan population, estimated at just over 7 million.

Life in exile under fear and erasure

In Nicaragua, intellectuals and professionals “are unlikely to be able to develop their careers freely, as people affiliated with the government party are favored,” says lawyer Salvador Marenco of the Human Rights Collective Nicaragua Never Again. “Intellectuals leave because of direct persecution or because they cannot access formal sources of employment.”

Speaking about Mexico, Marenco explains to DW that the Ortega regime even benefits from massive emigration through remittances that sustain the struggling economy.

He points out that life in exile not only deprives Nicaragua of talent, but also “generates a social rupture with our own history.”

“Important people have been stigmatized and erased from Nicaragua’s history for being opponents or defenders of human rights,” the lawyer denounces. “Expatriates have had their academic, marital status and birth records erased. The impact is enormous. It is a silent exile, because people are afraid to speak out, even when they are outside the country, because of the repression of their families and transnational repression.”

Venezuelan exodus is also mainly young people

In the context of the most recent Venezuelan exodus, with more than 7.7 million emigrants (in a country of an estimated 28.8 million), mainly the population between 25 and 49 years old abandoned the South American country, sociologist Claudia Vargas pointed out in 2023 in an interview with Onda La Superestación radio.

The level of professional preparation of Venezuelans abroad would be decreasing, as this is a young population that has not been able to complete or begin their university studies.

The sociologist specializing in migration criticized above all the barriers imposed on Venezuelan talent in the main countries that receive them, such as Colombia, Peru and Ecuador.

In addition to the brain drain in Venezuela, there is also a significant drain on the workforce. For this reason, Vargas advocates a state policy that allows emigrants to reconnect, so that they can contribute to the country from abroad.