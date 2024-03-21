The NGO Article 19 released a report called “Cuba: resistance against censorship”, in which it listed episodes of attacks on freedom of expression and methods of repression applied by Miguel Díaz-Canel to limit actions that could disrupt his communist dictatorship.

The document denounces that, last year alone, more than 274 attacks were recorded against activists and independent journalists, the aim of which was to silence speeches of social disapproval that have become more frequent due to the serious crisis faced by the island's population.

Divided into four sections, the report details that arbitrary arrests were the most recurrent attacks in 2023: 29 against journalists and 72 against activists. The suppression of internet service is the second most recurrent attack, with 52 cases against journalists and eight against activists. Differently, house arrest of journalists with 19 cases and police surveillance of activists with 15 searches.

The NGO arrived at the results based on data collected from interviews, press reports, personalized complaints and verification of sources.

Although the complaints refer to the previous year, the scenario has not changed much. During the weekend, when Cubans took to the streets of Santiago and other cities, angry at the precarious situation of hunger and lack of electricity on the island, the Díaz-Canel regime used two main censorship devices to control the demonstrations: arbitrary arrests and internet shutdowns, so that the situation would not spread.

The NGOs Justiça J11 and Cubalex confirmed that at least 10 people were detained during the peaceful protests. One of those arrested, Leandro Tamayo Tito, was released after paying a fine of 3,000 pesos for “public disorder”, although he was forced to leave the province and return to his place of residence. On the other hand, the status of Raúl González, another of the detainees, remains unknown.

The population took to the streets in one of the biggest protests since July 2011 to express widespread discontent over the prolonged power cuts and lack of food, a reality experienced daily in Cuba for at least three years.

The precarious living conditions of Cubans have already caused a historic exodus, which has led more than 400,000 people to migrate outside the island, mainly to the USA, in recent years.