Candidates for Parliament in Cuba have deployed an unusual campaign for Sunday’s vote, in this communist country unaccustomed to electoral proselytism and where abstentionism has grown in recent years. Faced with a dissatisfied society and calls not to vote, the ruling party invites to reaffirm “socialism” and the “revolution”.

The 470 candidates, the majority of whom are members of the Communist Party of Cuba (PCC), the only party in the country, will be subject to ratification by Cuban voters, for an equal number of places in the National Assembly of People’s Power.

“The campaign has intensified because the government has less reason to trust itself,” given the “stampede” of more than 300,000 Cubans who emigrated in 2022 and abstentionism in recent elections, political analyst Arturo López-Levy told AFP.

In Cuba, a country of 11.1 million people where voting is voluntary, participation has fallen to its lowest levels since the current electoral system came into effect in 1976.

In the November municipal elections, abstention was 68.5%, lower than that of the referendums for the Family Code (74.12%), in September, and for the Constitution (90.15%), in 2019 .

For weeks now, the candidates have been going to their districts to listen to the demands of the voters, in meetings widely broadcast on state television, which repeats the slogan “Better is Possible.” The hashtag #YoVotoXTodos appears on the screen during the newscasts.

President Miguel Díaz-Canel, also a congressman and candidate for the next legislature, has traveled more than a dozen times in recent weeks to his native Santa Clara, a city 280 kilometers from Havana, to mobilize voters.

“Divorce” between government and society

Sunday’s vote is a preliminary step for the presidential election, whose candidate will emerge from the new assembly and will be chosen in a vote among the same deputies.

Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel delivers a speech during a rally in support of the Cuban Revolution and the Cuban national baseball team at the University of Havana on March 17, 2023. © ADALBERTO ROQUE / AFP

Díaz-Canel, 62, the first to take the reins of the country after the terms of Fidel Castro and his brother Raúl, could be re-elected to govern for five more years.

The Cuban electoral law indicates that “all types of individual electoral propaganda are excluded.”

But for Manuel Cuesta Morúa, a member of the opposition group Council for Democratic Transition in Cuba, the government has been forced to campaign “as is done anywhere in the world.”

“The political reality goes beyond the institutional reality and the legal reality, and forces the government to campaign because it realizes the growing divorce that exists between its discourse, its management of the country (…) and where society wants to go Cuban”, points out this political scientist who calls for abstention.

In the absence of opposition, calls for abstentionism

50% of the 470 applicants for the National Assembly of People’s Power were appointed by the current deputies and the other half by municipal commissions.

The “vote for all” is a united suffrage to reaffirm “socialism” and the “revolution”, the Cuban authorities have said © ADALBERTO ROQUE / AFP

In this system, voters will find two possibilities on the ballot: the name of each candidate from their district or the option to vote “for all”, which implies supporting all 470 candidates.

The “vote for all” is a united suffrage to reaffirm “socialism” and the “revolution”, the authorities affirm. But it would also help candidates to reach more than 50% of the valid votes in the day, a requirement to be elected.

If someone does not get the votes, the position remains vacant. If so, the Council of State, the highest instance of the assembly, can appoint someone or allow the municipal commissions to appoint him.

The current electoral process in Cuba takes place in the midst of the worst economic crisis in three decades, but also with a population increasingly connected to the Internet and a nascent private sector, with independent workers and small and medium-sized companies.

“The greater economic autonomy that translates into greater political autonomy of the people” has reduced “the levels of political control that the party exercises over the population,” estimates López Levy.

The academic believes that despite all this, the election continues to be a relevant exercise for the country that “offers an opportunity for the system to receive feedback in a dramatic way, to measure forces and promote progress” of political leaders who respond to the demands from the people.

In a country where opposition parties are illegal, calls for abstentionism are concentrated on social networks as a way of expressing disagreement with the government’s management or with the political system.

“Let your protest be your absence from the polls. Let your voice be abstention,” says the Twitter account ‘Cuba says No to the dictatorship’, which describes the electoral process as a “farce”.

The message of the abstentionists is “that the electoral system (…) is not responding to the reality of the most current Cuban society, to the pluralism, to the diversity” of the island, says the dissident Cuesta Morúa.