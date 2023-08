How did you feel about the content of this article?

Cuban regime dictator Miguel Diaz-Canel | Photo: Ernesto Mastrascusa/EFE

The Central Bank of Cuba implemented new regulations in the country this week to prohibit state and private companies from accessing ATMs to withdraw cash. The decision is part of a series of measures that aim to “encourage bank transactions” and “promote the use of electronic payments throughout the country”.

These measures come amid dictator Miguel Díaz-Canel’s regime’s growing concern over runaway inflation and the proliferation of unregistered businesses. Cuban companies have not made much use of the island’s banking system because of their low confidence in it. This ended up resulting in cash shortages at many ATMs and directly affecting citizens.

The rules, which came into force this Thursday (3), also impose a new maximum limit of 5,000 Cuban pesos for cash transactions between companies. The implementation of these measures will be gradual over the next six months, as reported by official media.

The Cuban regime also fixed the official exchange rate for the dollar at 24 Cuban pesos, although this rate is rarely used due to the scarcity of US currency on the island. In the informal market, the dollar is currently trading at 230 Cuban pesos.

It is worth remembering that the inflation rates announced by the government – 39% last year and more than 70% in 2021 – are contested by several economists, who argue that these numbers are even higher, especially due to the growth of the informal market in the country.

Despite the Cuban regime’s Minister of Economy, Alejandro Gil, having reported that the Cuban Gross Domestic Product (GDP) grew by 1.8% in the first half of 2023, that number is still eight percentage points below the pre-pandemic levels of 2019. Cuba currently suffers from a number of challenges, which include shortages of food, medicine, fuel and other essentials.

According to the Díaz-Canel regime, the new regulations are aimed at “promoting electronic transactions and reducing dependence on cash in economic activities” and are part of a comprehensive effort to address the economic crisis that the country has been facing.