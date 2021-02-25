Cuba’s medical industry has begun mass production of the local Abdala coronavirus vaccine, reports Prensa Latina…

According to the agency, the third phase of clinical trials of the drug will begin in March.

Another Cuban coronavirus vaccine, Soberana 02, will also undergo a third round of trials next month. It is expected that about 42 thousand people will take part in it.

The drug is also expected to be supplied to interested countries, including India, Iran, Vietnam and Venezuela.

According to the latest data, since the beginning of the pandemic, more than 46 thousand cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in the republic, 304 patients have died.

Earlier, the Russian consulate warned tourists about the risk of vacationing in Cuba at the coronavirus observatory if their PCR test comes back positive upon arrival.