“E-Visa Cuba” replaces the physical card; from 2025, only the electronic visa will be accepted

The Cuban government launched the “Cuba e-Visa“, an electronic visa system for tourists, which came into effect on August 1, 2024. The initiative replaces the physical card, used since 1993, with a digital document, with the aim of simplifying and speeding up the process of entry for international visitors to the island.

The modernization was led by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Cuban Immigration Department. The use of the e-Visa will be mandatory from 2025, with the physical tourist card remaining valid until December 31, 2024.



Reproduction According to the online platform, travelers can apply for a tourist visa directly at consulates. After completing the application, visa details will be sent to the registered email address.

What do I need to apply for a Cuban e-Visa?

have a valid passport and an email address to receive the e-visa;

select the consulate responsible for processing the e-Visa application.

pay the electronic visa fee of R$90 (via deposit or transfer);

answer the following questions: nationality, passport number, full names, date of birth, gender and email address.

You can submit up to 10 applications simultaneously. After submitting a copy of the e-Visa payment receipt and confirming the data provided, the application can be forwarded to the selected consulate, with a response within 72 business hours.

The e-Visa allows a single entry into Cuba, is valid for 1 year and authorizes a stay of 90 days, renewable for another 90 days.