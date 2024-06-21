The Cuban regime announced this Friday (21) its support for the process initiated by South Africa against Israel at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) for allegedly violating the United Nations Convention with its offensive in the Gaza Strip, where it is fighting the terrorist group Hamas.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (Minrex) of the Havana regime expressed in a statement that it decided to “support and contribute as much as possible to legitimate international efforts to put an end to the genocide being committed against the Palestinian people.”

The Cuban dictatorship argues that South Africa’s request to the ICJ “has as its main objective to put an end to the atrocities committed against the Palestinian people as a result of Israel’s disproportionate and indiscriminate use of force.”

In the view of Miguel Díaz-Canel’s regime, Israel is “ignoring its obligations as an occupying power under the Fourth Geneva Convention”, protected by “the complicity of the US government”.

The statement states that, in strict compliance with its obligations as a State Party to the Convention for the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide”, Cuba has the right to present “its interpretation” of the norms of the Convention which it considers that “Israel has flagrantly violated with its actions in the illegally occupied Palestinian territory of the Gaza Strip”.

“Genocide, apartheid, forced displacement and collective punishment have no place in today’s world, nor can they be tolerated by the international community. Justice and respect for the United Nations Charter and international law must prevail,” said the Minrex.

Cuba, which is an ally of Palestine, has been against the Israeli offensive in the Gaza Strip since its first days and has openly accused Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government of genocide. The island’s regime, however, is accused by several human rights organizations of persecuting, torturing and silencing opponents.

Thus, Cuba joins the legal efforts initiated by South Africa and joined by Spain, Mexico, Colombia, Nicaragua and Libya. Other countries have also expressed their interest in supporting this initiative. (With EFE Agency)