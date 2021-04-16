Raúl Castro, during a ceremony in Havana, in 2008. Pool Interagences / Getty

Unity and continuity. These are the main slogans of the eighth Congress of the Communist Party of Cuba (PCC) that begins this Friday in Havana and takes place at a key moment, the island involved in one of the worst crises in its history and when Raúl Castro, and with he all the historical generation, they go of retreat. Raúl is 89 years old. Ramón Machado Ventura, current Second Secretary of the PCC, will turn 91 in October. The veteran commanders Ramiro Valdés and Guillermo García have, respectively, 88 and 92. For obvious reasons generational change is imposed, and if unity and continuity have been the chosen slogans, it is not for pleasure: the cycle started in 1959 by those who They occupied the highest leadership in the country since they came down from the Sierra Maestra.

It was Raúl Castro himself who in the last congress of the PCC ordered the replacement, by proposing a limit of two terms to occupy a high political position and a maximum age of 60 years to join the Central Committee of the PCC, and 70 to occupy the highest positions in this political organization, the only one that exists in the country and to which the Constitution assigns the role of “vanguard of society.” Raúl Castro himself once described this renewal as a “strategic” issue, since what it is about and what is at stake is that the revolution survives its founders, hence the mantra of continuity.

Almost all party leaders at the municipal and provincial levels were born after 1959. But members of the old guard have continued to hold relevant positions, shared with leaders of an intermediate generation. In the hard core of the PCC, the Political Bureau, its highest instance, the average age is 69 years and eight of its 17 members are over 75 (five of them are military).

The handing over of the witness to a new generation has already taken place in fact in the Government. The country’s president, Miguel Díaz-Canel, turns 61 next Monday, and the prime minister, Manuel Marrero, was born in 1963. It was Raúl Castro who selected Díaz-Canel as his successor in the presidency, after having qualified him as the “only survivor” of a generation of leaders who at different times were promoted by the historical to guarantee the succession and survival of the revolution, but that for the most part fell out of favor.

Raúl himself, on handing over the presidency to him in 2018, said that if everything went according to plan, Díaz-Canel would also be elected first secretary of the PCC in the VIII Congress. If there are no surprises, so it will be and the cycle will be completed. But will the historical? Will continuity continue to be protected? How will the Central Committee and the political bureau be constituted, and the balance between the sectors anchored in the “old mentality” and the more reformist ones? Will the new leaders have room to introduce major changes, as reality imposes and if that is their wish?

Vilma Espín Guillois, with Raúl Castro, in Sierra Maestra. EFE

There are many political cabal and questions floating in the air, but most analysts agree on one thing: the outcome of this Congress is key for the future, given that the political and economic challenges facing Cuba are immense. . The country’s situation is critical economically due to the inefficiency and structural ills that the system drags, a situation aggravated by the pandemic – GDP fell by 11% last year – and the harsh resurgence of the embargo by the Trump Administration.

For months the shortage on the island has been brutal, with its sequel of queues and citizen unrest, to which is added an ongoing monetary reform that has made people lose a large part of their purchasing power. The announced opening, which should considerably expand the margins of private initiative and finally give free rein to SMEs, has advanced too slowly in the opinion of economists.

One of the important issues of the conclave is precisely to see if Congress clearly blesses a profound economic reform, vital for survival, or if the thing is left in half measures. Added to this is the new scenario created by the irruption of social networks, which has made the State lose its monopoly on the message and the established truth, serving as a loudspeaker for dissent and civil society in general.

New leaderships

Although the political challenges are considerable – and not the slightest compromise is expected from this part – there is consensus that the main battle is being played economically. “Cuban society in general is exhausted and it is logical that it is pessimistic,” says economist Omar Everleny. “Changing that perception is not an easy task, but not impossible,” he says.

Everleny believes that the new leaders that emerge from this eighth Congress can lead Cuba on a more prosperous path “although they maintain the same ideology as their predecessors,” he says. “Everything will depend on the balance of power that is established, and if the outgoing understand that to save the model that they helped to build a profound change is necessary, and that they let them be bold within the possible limits,” said the economist.

For the former diplomat and party member Carlos Alzugaray, Díaz-Canel will have greater discretion and decision-making power than he already has after he is elected first secretary of the PCC. The “main obstacle” that he will have to deal with, he believes, will continue to be “the prevalence of an old mentality throughout the government apparatus and the party that resists change”, something that Raúl Castro himself has criticized in the past.

“If all the historical records together with Raúl are finally withdrawn and this means the retirement of the current second secretary, José Ramón Machado Ventura [identificado con los sectores más ortodoxos]Therefore, it is legitimate to suppose that his replacement is someone of the greatest confidence of Díaz Canel, who will increase his authority in everything that refers to the management of the Party apparatus. And it is important to remember that this is where the promotion, rotation and removal of the cadres is decided, ”says Alzugaray.

Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel, along with Raúl Castro, in an image from 2018. ADALBERTO ROQUE / AFP

It is key, warns the former diplomat, that these new leaders are capable of “producing the changes that have been difficult to materialize, without breaking the image of continuity.”

The legitimacy of the historical generation that is now leaving power came from the epic guerrilla and revolutionary, embodied in the figures of Fidel and Raúl Castro. But now this will depend on the management and the results that the new leaders are capable of achieving, in the sense of providing a better life and prosperity to Cubans. It seems clear that what has been done so far has not worked to reactivate the economy and get out of the crisis. And in that sense, more and more people say that the motto continuity must necessarily be associated with changes and transformations of depth, without makeup.

According to Rafael Hernández, academic and director of the magazine TopicsIn the midst of the current crisis, forging “consensus” is essential for the new leadership. “[Díaz-Canel] Right now it is going through the hardest test that a president with little experience in office can face: an accumulated economic crisis, a costly reform in progress, an epidemic that lasts longer than expected, a North American government that does not lose an opportunity to be wrong. It is the perfect storm ”. Faced with so much combined challenge, he says, “you only have one option.” “Going forward with the reforms requires doing politics 24 hours a day,” warns Hernández. What will Cuba be like in five years, when the next Congress of the PCC should be held, is the great question to answer.

