The works to restore the National Electrical System (SEN) in Cuba after the total blackout of the eve advanced this Saturday slowly and laboriously, while the majority of the island’s population remains without current when 24 hours of the collapse are completed.

The serious Cuban energy crisis – which feeds up with the economic crisis that has the country for five years – was evidenced by the Fourth national blackout in less than six monthsthe result of the destabilization of the system due to a breakdown in a substation of Havana.

So far, according to the Ministry of Energy and Mines (Minem) and the State Electric Union (UNE), The current has been restored in very specific areas of almost all the provinces of the country, mainly around what the authorities have called “vital centers”, as hospitals and food production centers.

In Havana, where the flow had reached some neighborhoods during the afternoon, a new failure during recovery tasks He left the entire capital again.

The general director of Electricity of Minem, Lázaro Guerra, said on state television that some thermal generation units are operational and others in the process of starting (although most are not yet operational).

On the temporary horizon of the blackout, War avoided giving concrete dates And he acknowledged that, although progress has occurred during the day, and that some unforeseen event that delay the restoration of SEN can always happen.

In this regard, the Minister of Energy and Mines, Vicente de la O Levy, added that “During tonight and tomorrow the progressive entry of the rest of the units is estimated.”

In the last three national blackouts, registered in October, November and December 2024, UNE began reactivating microsystems (fed by large generators who use fuel or diesel) and Then proceeded to interconnect them and take the current to the great plants to be able to turn them on and synchronize them with the SEN.

This complex process of uncertain advance -and sometimes with setbacks – It lasted for several days in all three cases. The government came to suspend work and school activity throughout the country, something about which the authorities have not pronounced at the moment.

According to the Minem and the UNE, The “disconnection” of the SEN occurred around 20.15 local time (0:15 GMT) this Friday, following a breakdown in the tenmeter substation, on the outskirts of Havana.

This caused the chain output of several electric production units with an “important loss of generation in the west of Cuba” and, subsequently, the “total fall” of the system.

Energy crisis

SEN has been in a very precarious situation for months due to frequent breakdowns in its seven thermoelectric plants, with decades of exploitation and a chronic investment deficitand due to the lack of diesel and fueloil for its generation engines distributed throughout the country, because the State does not have the necessary currencies to import sufficient.

Independent experts explain that the energy crisis is due to a chronic infinance of this sector, completely in the hands of the Cuban state since the triumph of the revolution in 1959. The Government points to the effects of US sanctions in this area.

According to various independent calculations, the Cuban government would specify between 8,000 and 10,000 million dollars to refloat the SEN, a investment out of reach. And any solution would be possible only in the long term.

The frequent blackouts have the Cuban economy, which contracted 1.9% in 2023 and did not grow last year, according to estimates of the government itself. According to these figures, the GDP of the island remains below the 2019 levels and will not exceed this 2025, for which The Executive provides for a 1%advance.

Cortes also generate strong social discontent And they have been detonating in recent years of unusual protests on the island, such as the massive of July 11, 2021, those of the summer of 2022 in Havana and Nuevitas (East) or those of March 17, 2024 in Santiago de Cuba (East) and other localities.