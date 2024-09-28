Cubans will not be able to participate this time in the popular drumthe lottery to which they apply every year in an attempt to try their luck and permanently emigrate to the United States. The State Department announced on Friday that Cuba was excluded from the list of countries that can opt for the Diversity Visa Program for 2026 (DV-2026), intended for so-called “diversity immigrants” who come from countries with historically high rates. immigration declines.

In recent years, Cuba has stopped being among those countries with “historically low rates” to be among the groups of migrants that have requested asylum the most at least from 2021 to date, a period in which researchers place the great mass exodus, which Even the Cuban authorities have recognized it as the “largest in the history of Cuba.” According to public figures from the Customs and Border Protection Office (CBP), since 2022 more than 850,000 migrants from the island have arrived in the United States.

In a statement, the authorities placed Cuba for the first time on the list of “countries and areas that are not eligible to apply” because, as they explain, “more than 50,000 natives of these countries emigrated to the United States in the previous five years.” ”. That is to say, Cuba far exceeds the number of emigrants allowed by the lottery. Also on the list of the 20 not accepted are Mexico, Colombia, Honduras, Venezuela or Haiti, countries with a large influx of migrants arriving at the southern border or that have special immigration programs. parole or reunification.

US authorities clarified that “with the exception of Cuba, which is not eligible for DV-2026, there were no changes in eligibility from the previous fiscal year.” The State Department has ensured that diversity visas are distributed randomly among six geographic regions, and no country can receive more than 7% of the available visas in a year.

From October 5 to November 9, applicants will be able to apply free of charge for the 55,000 visas that the Government will make available to interested parties. Those selected must pay a visa application fee and a consular officer will determine whether or not they meet the requirements.

He drumone less option for Cubans

Cuba is not the first country to be excluded from the list of those applicable to the lottery. In 2022, also due to its high emigration rates, Venezuela was disqualified from participating in the program. Since 1990, when the visa lottery was instituted, Cuba was one of the most benefited countries, and at least in the last decade some 12,000 citizens of the island were winners of the “hype.” In 2024, a total of 3,081 Cubans won this lottery, more than double the number in 2003, when 1,358 were selected as beneficiaries. By 2025, some 2,348 were winners of the drawing.

The economic crisis, the political situation and the lack of hope have made Cubans undertake dangerous sea journeys on homemade rafts to Miami; buy tickets to Nicaragua to continue on your way to Mexico, where you wait for your appointment with CBP One; apply to programs parole humanitarian aid enabled from the beginning of 2023, or look for the most unimaginable options to emigrate. Without the possibility of applying to drumnow they have one less alternative for emigration.

The “demographic emptying” that the country is experiencing is a secret to no one, whose population has decreased by 18% in almost three years. Although official figures still put the population figure at more than 11 million Cubans living on the island, an independent study by Cuban demographer and economist Juan Carlos Albizu-Campos revealed that in reality there are 8.62 million who remain in the country. Added to emigration is the decrease in the number of births and the increase in mortality.

Albizu-Campos recently told EL PAÍS country that the exodus will not stop as long as “those rejection mechanisms present in the country for at least 60 years” exist. Fiscal year 2024 has not yet ended and is about to become the second largest influx of Cubans on the southern border.