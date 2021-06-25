The announcement that the vaccine cuban Abdala It has an efficiency of 92.28% and that Sovereign 02 exceeds the world requirements to protect against the coronavirus, enthused the island’s authorities. And they are already preparing to ask for international approval and to sell it to several countries that showed interest.

The expectation was generated from the fact that the Cuban Center for Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology reported the percentage of protection for Abdala and the Finlay Institute stated that Soberana 02 would have a minimum of 62%, explained Eulogio Pimentel, vice president of BioCubaFarma, the state company that markets medicines on the island.

There was a “hive of exchange, of emails from many counterparts,” said Pimentel at a press conference.

He did not detail the countries that made orders, but in recent days Argentina, Iran and Vietnam stated that they were aware of the development of antigens. And Venezuela also promised to buy doses.

The government of Miguel Díaz-Canel now hopes that the international authorities will give the green light for its use.

As soon as the national regulatory body approves them, Cuba will begin the process to certify both vaccines before the World Health Organization (WHO).

A nurse holds a vial with a dose of the Cuban vaccine Abdala, against Covid-19. Photo: AFP

“The exchange with the WHO / PAHO has been constant throughout the process” and the dialogue, “permanent”, assured in turn the director of Science and Innovation of BioCubaFarma, Rolando Pérez, in a press conference on Thursday to report on the development of the two potential vaccines and the next steps after knowing their preliminary efficacy data.

The WHO establishes that for a vaccine candidate to be considered a coronavirus vaccine it must demonstrate an efficacy equal to or greater than 50%.

Soberana 02, from the Finlay Vaccine Institute (IFV), showed 62% efficacy, while Abdala, from the Center for Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology (CIGB), was tested with a sample of 48,000 people in a three-dose schedule and reached an efficiency of 92.2%, according to data released by these institutions.

Approval procedures

The main directors of Biocubafarma, the CIGB and the IFV indicated that the dossier to request the emergency use of Abdala has already been presented to the Center for State Control of Medicines, Equipment and Medical Devices (Cecmed), while that of Soberana 02 It will be completed in the next few days.

Once this authorization is obtained, which means that the now “candidates” are officially converted into vaccines, their massive administration in Cuba.

The country maintains its goal of immunizing the entire population this year (11.2 million) and hopes to become the first country in the world to immunize its entire population with its own vaccines.

That step will also make them the first coronavirus vaccines developed in Latin America.



A woman shows the vaccination certificate with the Abdala, in a May image in Havana, Cuba. Photo: AFP

International interest

Nations such as Venezuela, Argentina, Mexico and Vietnam had already shown interest in having potential Cuban vaccines in recent months, while Iran – where Sovereign 02 was also tested – announced the imminent emergency use of that formula, which was renamed there like Pasteur.

This Thursday also arrived a donation of 30,000 doses of Abdala to Venezuela, a country that wants to buy 12 million units.

However, the president of BioCubaFarma, Eduardo Martínez, regretted that in the leap from large-scale manufacturing the island collided with logistical “serious difficulties” not being able to have all the necessary supplies and materials.

The scientists attributed these problems in part to the US embargo and in part to the shortage of these products due to high demand during the pandemic, although for now they maintain their goals of producing “tens of millions” of doses, with which they hope cover both domestic and export demand.

Alternative for poor countries

Another advantage of these possible Cuban vaccines is that its conservation requires 2 to 8 degrees Celsius, which in Martínez’s opinion makes them a good alternative for countries with few resources where it is difficult to maintain the cold chain.

The manager also pointed out the advantage that this type of vaccine allows the administration of booster doses “if it were necessary to reactivate.”

How they act

Both are subunit vaccines – traditionally very safe – based on the receptor binding site (RBD) of the virus protein S, although in the case of Soberana 02 this element binds to the inactivated tetanus virus to enhance the immune response of the virus. organism.

The two formulas are already being administered to tens of thousands of Cubans under the figure of health intervention studies and in parallel with clinical trials, as a strategy to stop infections on the island, which is going through the third and worst wave of the pandemic.

More than 2.2 million people have received at least one dose of Abdala or Soberana 02.

To date, the Caribbean country accumulates 174,789 positives and 1,209 deaths from covid-19, according to data from the Ministry of Public Health (Minsap).

Source: EFE

