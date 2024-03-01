The gas stations in Havana woke up with lines less extensive than usual and long faces among motorists this Friday, when the government the price of gasoline quintupled as part of a plan to reduce the fiscal deficit.

“Then it's official, there's no need to think about it, or be surprised, things are like that here,” says the independent worker Alejandro Valdés, 33, disappointed, in front of a shiny sign indicating the new prices, stuck to the side of the box at a fuel station in the west of the capital.

On Wednesday, the Minister of Energy and Mines, Vicente de la O Levy, announced “new retail fuel prices” for March 1. In his message on the social network X he also announced a “new electricity rate for consumers above 500 kWh.”

The objective is to “achieve the replenishment of fuels and cause savings in those who consume more” electricity, added the minister.

The measure on fuel has generated concern among the population who fear an increase in prices, amid the rampant inflation that has affected the country since 2021.

This Friday, the increase of more than 400% in fuel prices in Cuba came into force.

Prices rose 30% in 2023 and 39% in 2022, according to official figures that experts consulted by the AFP considered underestimated.

When this increase was announced in January, there were large crowds and concern among motorists.

The authorities postponed their entry into force, scheduled for February 1, citing “a cybersecurity incident in computer systems” that prevented the new prices from being applied.

That week the Minister of Economy, Alejandro Gil, was dismissed, who had admitted that the government could not continue subsidizing fuel. The price of a liter of regular gasoline went from 25 Cuban pesos (0.20 US cents) to 132 (1.10 dollars), which is equivalent to an increase of 428%, while special gasoline rose from 30 (0. 25 cents of the dollar) to 156 Cuban pesos (1.30 dollars), which represents +420%.

Lines to fill tanks outside a gas station in Havana a day before the increase in fuel prices.

For the Cuban economist Pedro Monreal, with this increase “a distortion is 'corrected'” by selling gasoline at the real price, but will have “cross-cutting effects, increasing the distortion of salaries misaligned with the cost of living”he said on his X account.

The average monthly salary is 4,200 Cuban pesos, equivalent to 35 dollars, at the official rate of 120 pesos per currency. Cuba also has another rate for corporate banking transactions at 24 pesos to one dollar.

Motorists waited on Thursday to get supplies in gigantic queues. “Today is a difficult day. I fired at 3:00 in the morning and that was horrible,” said a user in one of the multiple WhatsApp groups that the population uses to find out about establishments that have gasoline.

The government reported that of 613 gas stations in the country, 30 will be to purchase energy in dollars. One of the latter looked almost empty this Friday.

A car at a gas station this Friday in Havana.

The authorities postponed the fuel increase for wholesalers, which should be doubled for public and private transportation, but taxi and bus drivers who work independently began to raise their prices since January when the measure was announced. They also extended a planned increase in liquefied gas.

Cuba, which lacks sufficient foreign currency, faces a chronic fuel crisis, which worsened in April 2023. President Miguel Díaz-Canel attributed it to the failure to fulfill commitments by countries that supply crude oil to the island.

In 2023, the country imported 203,000 tons of gasoline, when the demand in the country is 360,000 tons of gasoline, according to official data.

Venezuela is Cuba's main supplier of crude oil, while Mexico and Russia have contributed since last year to alleviating the island's severe deficit.

Cuba faces its worst economic crisis in three decades due to the effects of the pandemic, the strengthening of the United States embargo and internal weaknesses due to a monetary reform that began three years ago and did not have the expected results.

AFP