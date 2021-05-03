A couple walks through the Plaza de la Revolución, in Havana. Yander Zamora / EFE

Continuity and change were the topics that marked the agenda of the VIII Congress of the Communist Party of Cuba, held in Havana in April. After 62 years at the helm, Raúl Castro and the ‘historians’ made their farewell official during the Congress and gave power to a new generation of leaders led by the president and new first secretary of the party, Miguel Díaz-Canel, with the mission of introduce the economic reforms necessary to make the system sustainable without changing it politically and guarantee the so-called “historical continuity”.

“The challenge for Díaz-Canel is that the majority of Cubans are more interested in changes than in continuity,” the prominent American academic William LeoGrande indicated in a recent work. LeoGrande is a respected man on the island and one of the leading experts on Cuba-US relations, co-author of ‘Back Chanel to Cuba’, a reference book that follows the route of secret negotiations between Washington and Havana since the times. from Eisenhower to Obama.

Like most of the businessmen, analysts and politicians consulted for this article, LeoGrande believes that the most important game in Cuba is played at home. Regardless of what the United States does or not, it is the Havana authorities who, in their interest, must undertake profound changes in their economic model and open spaces for democratic participation in society. So think, among others, the former Democratic congressman and Obama’s Secretary of Energy, Joe García, or the leader of the Cuba Study Group (CSG), Carlos Saladrigas, a prominent figure in Miami’s historic exile.

In any case, both have actively and passively asked the new Biden administration to take decisive steps to promote rapprochement with Havana, as Obama did, and facilitate evolution. How far should or can these changes go? How far the continuity? Can the US help if it acts boldly, or is it better to sit still waiting to see what happens on the island, without lifting Trump’s sanctions, even if it favors the psychology of the besieged plaza? Does Cuba have time to wait? All this is what is up for debate, and there is consensus that the following chapters of this film will be seen in the coming months.

100 days have passed since Joe Biden arrived at the White House, and “so far not one of the 240 sanctions imposed by Trump has been lifted, the blockade is more aggressive than ever,” the chief denounced this newspaper on Thursday. from the US Department of the Cuban Foreign Ministry, Carlos Fernández de Cossío. On two occasions, Washington has said that Biden is not Obama and that Cuba is not a priority for the United States. The truth is that today the sending of remittances is still restricted, most direct flights and travel by Americans are prohibited, the US consulate in Havana is still dismantled and the Helms-Burton law is in full force, in addition to that the island continues on the list of countries that sponsor terrorism (Trump’s last sanction, adopted days before leaving).

“These are some of the things that should change as soon as possible,” thinks Cuban-American academic Arturo López-Levy. “If Biden wants to favor the concrete reforms already approved in Cuba and promote transparency and internal debates within the Cuban patriotic field, he needs to resume the path of dialogue drastically. It is impossible to deny the disastrous legacy of Trump, ”says López-Levy.

Saladrigas agrees: “It is important to address the issue of Cuba as soon as possible for two fundamental reasons. The first is humanitarian, given that the trio of the pandemic, the sanctions imposed by Trump and the absurd economic policies of the Cuban government have led Cuba to economic collapse, with a serious shortage of food and medicine, which could lead to a new crisis migratory ”. The second, says Saladrigas, is “strategic.” “The US must not push Cuba back to Russia, which could resurrect old and dangerous alliances. Furthermore, far from promoting the desired changes in Cuba, the continuity of hostility only manages to entrench the Cuban government by exacerbating the abuse of human rights and making the arduous task of reforms even more difficult and costly. “

In February, the CSG presented a document to the Biden administration in which it advocated that the United States move towards the full normalization of relations without asking for anything in return, but without ceasing to denounce the absence of democracy in Cuba and support those who ask for greater economic and civil liberties. According to Cuban academic and former diplomat Jesus Arboleya, although the CSG says “that its proposals do not aspire to promote regime change in Cuba, it is difficult to assume that this is not the real interest of the majority of its members.” Despite this, he indicates, “the scenario proposed by the CSG is perhaps the best possible for coexistence between two countries, where a high level of antagonism prevails.”

But the game that counts in Cuba is that of home. That is said by everyone, including Cuban officials, who talk about economic changes, although not political ones. The VIII Congress accepted greater spaces for private initiative, the creation of SMEs and to give greater margins of autonomy to state companies. But will it be enough?

From leftist positions, prominent Cuban economists, some residents on the island (Juan Triana, Omar Everleny, Ricardo Torres), and others abroad (Julio Carranza, Pavel Vidal, Pedro Monreal, Mauricio de Miranda) have long warned that the Economic changes are urgent and must be profound, not makeup, or the economy will collapse. The Cuban president himself recently acknowledged this when he said that there is no time to think “in the long term”, although history and statistics show that the pace of Cuban reforms is rather slow.

Nor are there years to think about what Biden will do. López-Levy says that it is calculations of internal policy that have so far prevented rapprochement. “The president has a senate divided into halves, and a chamber almost in the same situation. Biden cannot alienate any of the senators, including the powerful Democrat Bob Menéndez, who has made sanctions against Cuba a non-negotiable issue. ” Menendez, he adds, “holds a key position as chairman of the Foreign Relations committee and is the leading senator on immigration reform, one of the main promises and priorities on the Democratic legislative agenda.”

In a similar way thinks the former Obama Secretary of Energy, of Cuban origin, Joe García, who knows well the balances that the administration must maintain. “Although we Cubans think that we are the center of the universe, it is not like that. We are not a priority ”. In any case, normalization with Cuba must come sooner or later, Garcia hopes. “President Biden’s promises were simple and forceful and they will be fulfilled: eliminate the limit on remittances, expand travel, restore consular activity …”. Enough?. Probably not, admits most of those interviewed. The claim, which is almost a plea, is unanimous: that there be intelligence in Cuba to “do what needs to be done” and that the lives of Cubans improve. And enough intelligence in the US to eliminate sanctions that are “immoral” and do not help things to flow.

