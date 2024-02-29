Thursday, February 29, 2024
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Cuba | Fuel prices rise by hundreds of percent in Cuba

by admin_l6ma5gus
February 29, 2024
in World Europe
0
Cuba | Fuel prices rise by hundreds of percent in Cuba

Fuel prices will rise by more than 400 percent. At the same time, the price of electricity for the largest consumers will rise by 25 percent.

Fuels prices in Cuba will rise by hundreds of percent on Friday, said the country's finance minister Vladimir Regueiro in the state-run Granma newspaper on Thursday.

Fuel prices will rise by more than 400 percent. At the same time, the price of electricity for the largest consumers will rise by 25 percent.

The skyrocketing price increases were originally supposed to be introduced already at the beginning of February, but they were delayed by a month due to an “incident affecting information security”.

Public transport prices, on the other hand, remain unchanged, and the gas price increase has been postponed. Tourists, on the other hand, must always pay for their fuel in foreign currency.

Cuba is facing the worst economic crisis since the collapse of the Soviet Union. The reasons are, among others, the corona pandemic, the tightened US sanctions and the structural weakness of the economy.

See also  Football | MTV's information: Helmarie's head coach Anna Signeuli's contract was terminated

#Cuba #Fuel #prices #rise #hundreds #percent #Cuba

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
This is the number of layoffs in the industry during 2024

This is the number of layoffs in the industry during 2024

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result