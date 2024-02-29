Cuba | Fuel prices rise by hundreds of percent in Cuba

Fuel prices will rise by more than 400 percent. At the same time, the price of electricity for the largest consumers will rise by 25 percent.

Fuels prices in Cuba will rise by hundreds of percent on Friday, said the country's finance minister Vladimir Regueiro in the state-run Granma newspaper on Thursday.

Fuel prices will rise by more than 400 percent. At the same time, the price of electricity for the largest consumers will rise by 25 percent.

The skyrocketing price increases were originally supposed to be introduced already at the beginning of February, but they were delayed by a month due to an “incident affecting information security”.

Public transport prices, on the other hand, remain unchanged, and the gas price increase has been postponed. Tourists, on the other hand, must always pay for their fuel in foreign currency.

Cuba is facing the worst economic crisis since the collapse of the Soviet Union. The reasons are, among others, the corona pandemic, the tightened US sanctions and the structural weakness of the economy.