Cuban dictator Miguel Díaz-Canel (right) | Photo: EFE/Ernesto Mastrascusa

The National Assembly of Cuba, subservient to the Castro dictatorship, approved this Friday (22) that euthanasias be authorized in the country, as part of the new Cuban Public Health Law.

In this way, the island becomes the second country in Latin America and the Caribbean to authorize the procedure.

Euthanasia has been legal in Colombia since 1997, but it was only regulated in 2015, when hospitals began to perform assisted suicide in the country on terminally ill patients.

However, it became authorized for people who do not have this condition, following a decision by the Colombian Constitutional Court in 2021.

“The right of people to access a dignified death is recognized, through the exercise of end-of-life determinations, which may include the limitation of therapeutic effort, continuous or palliative care, and valid procedures that put an end to life”, says the final text of the Cuban bill.

According to Reuters, Cuban state media barely mentioned that the government would approve euthanasia and there was little public debate on the issue.