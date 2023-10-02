The energy crisis in Cuba reached a new peak this Monday (2) with the Electric Union (UNE), the Cuban state electricity company, predicting simultaneous blackouts in almost 30% of the national territory during peak demand.

These power cuts, which have already become a daily reality in the country, paralyze industrial sectors and result in the disposal of food that needs to be refrigerated.

The situation, which has persisted for three years, reflects the precariousness of the Cuban National Electric System (SEN). The communist country currently has obsolete infrastructure and a chronic lack of maintenance and investment in the electrical sector. Furthermore, Cuba still faces financial problems acquiring fuel abroad, which ends up contributing even further to worsening the country’s energy crisis.

During the Cuban summer, blackouts were relatively under control, but in the last two weeks, the frequency of power cuts on the island has increased considerably.

UNE estimates that it currently has the capacity to generate just 2,180 megawatts (MW) of energy to meet a maximum demand of 3,000 MW during Monday’s peak hours. This implies a significant shortfall of 820 MW, indicating that the island’s power supply will be substantially lower than estimated demand.

The energy crisis in Cuba paralyzes several economic activities, as it affects people’s access to work and commercial establishments.

The lack of fuel is seen as the crucial factor in the island’s current energy crisis, and the Miguel Díaz-Canel regime has announced austerity measures to address the shortage.

Frequent cuts in energy supply have fueled social discontent, being one of the motivators for the protests that have taken place against the Castro regime in recent years.

Last Wednesday (27), the Cuban regime had already announced that the country would suffer rationing in the distribution of fuel and electricity. The Deputy Prime Minister of Government and Minister of Economy and Planning of the communist regime, Alejandro Gil, went so far as to state that blackouts in Cuba will become daily because of the energy crisis, and that the country would adopt measures to promote more “use” rational” of fuels.