Cuban currency. (PHILIPPE TURPIN / MAXPPP)

The 11 million Cubans nicknamed this January 1, 2021 “El dia zero” (the zero day). Both the D-Day and the day from which everything will start again on new bases. For 26 years, the communist Caribbean island has lived with two currencies: the convertible peso, aligned with the dollar, and the Cuban peso, used in everyday life and at a much lower level. From tomorrow, it’s over. This measure, called the “unificacion monetaria” (monetary unification), had been announced since 2013. This is to say if there have been hesitations and procrastination.

Concretely, the convertible peso will completely disappear by next June and there will therefore be only one currency, the Cuban peso. Starting exchange rate: 24 pesos to the dollar. The chosen schedule may be surprising: Cuba is doing very badly economically, between the American embargo and the fall in tourism with the Covid-19 pandemic: the gross domestic product has fallen by 8% this year. But the country is so badly in need of foreign currency that it could no longer delay this reform, even if it is financially risky.

Concretely, this will change everything on prices and on wages and in unheard-of proportions! A few examples: bread, the price of which has not changed in Cuba for 40 years, will cost 20 times more! Rice, milk, gasoline, transport, water, gas, electricity, everything is going to increase dramatically. Since everything was artificially subsidized by the state. To cope with this situation, wages and pensions, set by the public authorities, will also increase: pensions multiplied by six, minimum wage multiplied by five. Not sure that this is enough, especially for the poorest, at a time when the country is also suffering from numerous shortages. Queues in front of stores are often very long. And then no one really knows how far inflation will be controlled. The black market could therefore benefit from it. And state-owned enterprises, more than 80% of the Cuban economy, have concerns: many of them are absolutely unprofitable.

In fact, it is thus a reform which marks the end of the communist economic system folded in on itself. The disappearance of double currency will trigger chain effects: an economic upheaval for Cuba. This will automatically favor private companies, many of which already work on the basis of the convertible peso. And conversely, the state economy will decline. It will also force the Cuban economy to reorient itself towards exports to bring in foreign currency. And attract foreign investors. This is also the stated goal. But that therefore means a gradual integration into globalization, into the market system. A bit like China was able to do from the 1980s. So yes, it is an economic revolution. With the risk of strong social tensions.