The Cuban government on Friday sent a shipment of its vaccines against Covid in the form of a donation to Syria, officials from both countries announced.

“Thanks, acknowledgment and gratitude, on behalf of the Syrian Arab Republic, for your kind initiative to send vaccines in the form of donations to our country,” said Syria’s Ambassador to Cuba, Idris Mayya.

The Center for Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology (CIGB), the company that produces the Abdala vaccine, announced on Twitter the donation of 120,000 doses. The shipment packages were also labeled with the Soberana 02 and Soberana plus vaccine brand.

Interim Foreign Trade Minister Teresita González cited the “unfair and unequal distribution” of vaccines during the pandemic, which “has caused great uncertainty” in the world. COVID-19, which she said has “caused great uncertainty” in the world.

“Cuba and Syria are peoples attacked and harassed by imperialism, but they do not give in in the defense of their sovereignty and their right to exist as free and independent nations,” said the minister.

The island has three vaccines of its own production and development: Abdala, Soberana 02 and Soberana Plus, whose vaccination schedules are of three doses. None of them are recognized by the WHO.

Cuba also sent its immunizers to Nicaragua and Venezuela. With the latter country, it signed a contract to supply 12 million doses of Abdala.

In September, Havana closed the sale of 10 million doses of the same vaccine to Vietnam, while Iran produces Soberana 02 with the Cuban formula. Last month, Mexico authorized the emergency use of Abdala.

