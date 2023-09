How did you feel about the content of this article?

Cuban dictator Miguel Díaz-Canel | Photo: Ernesto Mastrascusa/EFE

Speaking this Thursday (14) to the Russian website Sputnik, the Cuban ambassador to Russia, Julio Antonio Garmendía Peña, stated that his country is not opposed to the recruitment of Cubans into Vladimir Putin’s army.

“We have nothing against the Cubans who just want to sign a contract and legally participate in this operation with the Russian army,” he said.

Peña’s statement comes a week after the Cuban regime’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs denounced a human trafficking network that was linked to the Russian government.

The chancellor of the Miguel Díaz-Canel regime, Bruno Rodríguez, stated that this network was illegally recruiting Cubans to fight with the Russian army on Ukrainian soil.

In statements made to the Russian website, Peña condemned the human trafficking network denounced by the regime of which he is part. He called it an “illegal activity” and said “fraudsters and crooks are everywhere.”

The Cuban ambassador also emphasized that his country is against “illegalities”.

“We are talking about bad people who, based on such an important matter as a military operation and relations between our countries, want to make money, fill their pockets with money and engage in illegal activities,” he said.

According to the regime’s own information, all the recruiters of the illegal human trafficking network were Cubans and are already in prison and awaiting trial.

This is not the first time that information has emerged indicating that Cuba was actively participating in the war in Ukraine by sending citizens.

In June, the NGO Foundation for Human Rights in Cuba reported that the Cuban regime was sending soldiers to fight for Russia in the war against Ukraine in exchange for money.

According to information from the NGO, this would be taking place within the framework of a commercial agreement, which would be generating profits for the island’s Communist Party regime.