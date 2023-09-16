The minister thanked the Cuban professionals who participated in the 1st phase of the program, which was discontinued in 2019

The Minister of Health, Nísia Trindade, said on Friday night (September 15, 2023) that the Cuban government did not demand a return to the Mais Médicos program, resumed by the federal government this year. The program with the participation of Cuban doctors was launched in 2013 and discontinued in 2019, during the government of Jair Bolsonaro (PL).

“There was no formal, official request for an exchange program or service provision from Cuba in relation to Brazil”said the minister, who is part of the president’s entourage Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) in Cuba, when asked about the participation of Cuban doctors in Mais Médicos.

The minister explained that the new phase of Mais Médicos gives priority to Brazilian professionals, although it does not prevent the participation of Cuban doctors or any other nationality. She also took the opportunity to thank the Cuban professionals who participated in the program.

“The point I would like to highlight is thanks to the Cuban doctors who participated in the 1st phase of Mais Médicos. They were doctors who demonstrated the excellence of their work in the field of primary care. They were very well received in all municipalities by the population, by city halls, by municipal managers”said Nísia Trindade.