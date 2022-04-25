Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez denounced this Monday that the United States has excluded his country from the preparations for the ninth Summit of the Americasto be held in June in Los Angeles.

Rodríguez made these statements at a press conference in Havana in which he “respectfully” urged the United States government to say “whether Cuba will be invited” to this meeting.

He added that the US is exerting “extreme pressure” on “numerous governments in the region” that oppose such exclusion.

“The Government of the United States deceives public opinion and the governments of the hemisphere by saying that it has not yet decided on invitations,” he affirmed.

Rodríguez considered “undemocratic” that a host of the Summit of the Americas decides to exclude a country from the region and stated that the United States “has no moral authority to set itself up as a model and criticize others” on issues of democracy and human rights.

The host “has no right to impose arbitrary exclusions,” added Rodríguez, who spoke of a “political decision” with internal and electoral motivations, “false accusations” and “double standards.”

We have learned from various sources that the United States government has been carrying out intense efforts and exerting pressure on countries in the region to try to exclude #Cuba from the IX Summit of the Americas.

1/7 pic.twitter.com/utYD9C8wGi – Bruno Rodríguez P (@BrunoRguezP) April 25, 2022

He also argued that it would be “surprising” if the president of the United States, Joe Biden, deviated from the policy established by the Administration of which he was vice president, referring to the thaw initiated by Barack Obama (2009-2017).

The exclusion of Cuba, he considered, would be a “serious” and “historic setback.”

Cuba, the foreign minister pointed out, was present at the two previous Summits of the Americas due to the “firm demand” of “numerous” governments of Latin America and the Caribbean.

The host has no right to impose arbitrary exclusions

“I offer the Government of the United States to discuss these issues bilaterally, multilaterally and even at the summit itself,” added the Cuban foreign minister after speaking of migration, democracy and human rights.

In his opinion, the ninth Summit of the Americas “could still be an opportunity” to debate “on equal terms,” ​​honestly and without prerequisites, the most pressing problems of the American continent.

Rodríguez “profoundly” thanked the “peoples and governments” that maintain a “courageous and dignified position” and demand that Cuba not be excluded from the Summit of the Americas.

