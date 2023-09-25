The Cuban Foreign Minister, Bruno Rodríguez, denounced that Your country’s embassy in Washington was attacked on Sunday night with two cocktails. Molotov cocktail, described by the official as a “terrorist attack.

“The Cuban Embassy in the US was the target of a terrorist attack by an individual who threw 2 Molotov cocktails”Rodríguez said in a message on his X account, formerly Twitter, in which he clarified that the staff of the diplomatic representation did not suffer harm.

The foreign minister also reported that the Cuban authorities They are “specifying the details” of this aggression.

“It is the second violent attack against the diplomatic headquarters in Washington,” added the foreign minister, referring to another incident that occurred in April 2020, when a man fired shots at the Cuban embassy in the US capital.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs accused “anti-Cuban groups” of the attack, pointed out that “they resort to terrorism when they feel impunity” and denounced that the Cuban Government “has alerted” the “US authorities repeatedly” about this situation.

Bruno Rodríguez, Foreign Minister of Cuba. Photo: Eliana Aponte / TIME / Havana

A few hours later, The leader of the Cuban Government called on the United States to “action” after the attack on its embassy.

“Hate launched last night, again, a terrorist attack against our Embassy in Washington, in an act of violence and impotence that could have cost valuable lives. We denounce it and await action from the North American authorities,” the president wrote on social networks. Miguel Díaz-Canel.

As a result of these events, several officials from the Cuban Government and the Communist Party of Cuba (PCC, the only legal one) charged online against the fact that the United States keeps their country on the list of countries that promote terrorism.

The Cuban embassy in Washington reopened in 2015, when, as a result of the “thaw” process promoted by former presidents Barack Obama and Raúl Castro, bilateral diplomatic relations, frozen in 1961, two years after the triumph of the revolution on the island, were restored.

Embassy had already suffered attacks in 2020

The Sunday night attack occurred a few hours after President Miguel Díaz-Canel returned to Havana after spending the entire week in New York, where he attended the United Nations General Assembly and other activities with Cuban supporters. in United States.

Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez, president of Cuba.

Demonstrations by Cubans residing in that country against the presence of Díaz-Canel in the UN Assembly were also recorded in New York, according to messages and videos spread on social networks.

In April 2020, the Cuban Foreign Minister summoned the then United States chargé d’affaires in Havana, Mara Tekach, to express his “strong protest” against what he called a “terrorist aggression” against his embassy.

The shooting on that occasion left deep marks on the Doric columns at the entrance, He broke a street lamp and several windows and moldings on the front of the building.

*With AFP and EFE