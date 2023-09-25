The Government of Cuba described the launch of two cocktails this Sunday as a “terrorist attack” Molotov against its embassy in Washington, although according to initial information, there was no damage to diplomatic personnel. “The Cuban embassy in the United States was the target of a terrorist attack,” said Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez on his X account, formerly Twitter.

The attack occurs one hour after President Miguel Díaz-Canel returned to Havana after having spent the entire week in New York, where he attended the United Nations General Assembly and maintained intense diplomatic activity as president. pro tempore of the G77+China.

The group held its annual summit last week in Cuba, with the presence of representatives from 116 countries and 12 multilateral entities, including the UN Secretary General, António Guterres.

During Díaz-Canel’s visit to New York, various demonstrations by Cubans in exile against his presence at the United Nations event were recorded. “Anti-Cuban groups turn to terrorism because they feel impunity, something that Cuba has repeatedly warned US authorities about,” Rodríguez said on his social networks.

Venezuela joined Cuba’s rejection on Sunday night, through its Minister of Foreign Affairs, Yván Gil. “We condemn this new terrorist attack against the sovereign integrity of Cuba, and we stand in solidarity with its people and authorities,” he said.

It is the second time that a violent attack has been recorded against the Cuban diplomatic headquarters in Washington since its reopening in 2015. In April 2020, a man fired several shots at the building with an assault rifle, causing damage to the structure. On that occasion, Rodríguez blamed the United States for promoting the attack, alleging that “there is an undisguisable and unconcealable connection between the aggressive policy of hatred and instigation of violence followed by the United States government.”

The attack is another chapter in the tense relations between the United States and Cuba. Donald Trump included the island on the list of countries that sponsor terrorism – which he only shares with Syria, North Korea and Iran – and ruined the thaw that Barack Obama began during his Administration.

