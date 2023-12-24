The Government of Cuba, headed by Miguel Diaz-Canel, announced adjustment measures to try to alleviate the economic crisis that the island is severely suffering and that has pushed thousands of Cubans to leave the country. The president denied that this plan is part of a “neoliberal” economic program.

The increase in the price of fuel and electricity, and the reduction in subsidies for the food basket, are some of the adjustment measures announced by the Cuban government, at the closing of the last period of sessions of the National Assembly, the last Friday, in which President Miguel Diaz-Canel clarified that this is due to the economic crisis suffered by the island.

The package of measures, which generated concern, was informed after the alarming data provided by the Cuban Ministry of Economy: During 2023, the economy contracted between 1% and 2%and an inflation that is around 30%.

Meanwhile, tourism, the main activity that generates income for the island, has suffered significant declines.

In his speech during the closing of the National Assembly, Díaz-Canel said that they are “complex decisions, as complex is the moment” that the Caribbean country is going through, which also reports shortages of basic goods.

“Nothing would make us happier than to announce that salaries are going up and that we will have enough foreign currency and fuel to end the burden caused by shortages,” declared the Cuban president.

We have already said it: nothing, absolutely nothing we do is to affect the people. Our main task is economic recovery. The measures announced yesterday will give a necessary leap in the economy. We will make more Revolution and more Socialism. #ThisIsTheRevolution 🇨🇺 — Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez (@DiazCanelB) December 21, 2023



Faced with criticism against the Government, which warned about the application of a neoliberal adjustment program, Díaz-Canel said: “I emphatically affirm that there is no neoliberal package against the people, nor a crusade against MSMEs (small private companies). ), nor the elimination of the basic basket, as the counterrevolution is already putting in the (opinion) matrices.”

The adjustment plan of the Cuban Government

The economic measures were announced on Wednesday, December 20, by Prime Minister Manuel Marrero. The program involves increases in basic services such as drinking water, gas and electricity, in addition to fuel.

This plan, which involves an important adjustment, plans to reduce state subsidies with the aim of balancing the economy.

The Ration Card – a program established more than 60 years ago in which food is distributed – will also be cutand the subsidies will be sent to people who, for the Government, are in vulnerable conditions.

“Today we subsidize the same amount to a retired old man as to the owner of large private businesses who has a lot of money,” argued President Díaz-Canel.

According to a report carried out by the EFE agency, sugar and coffee are the products that have been reduced the most in this food basket, with the last 20 years being the most critical.

People observe food prices in a store in Havana on December 20, 2023. Cuba's economy will contract up to 2% this year, the Ministry of Economy estimated after recognizing that the country will not be able to achieve the planned objectives. such as economic growth of 3% by 2023. AFP – YAMIL LAGE

According to that report, coffee went from a monthly average of 2.2 ounces (62 grams) in 1996, in the midst of the great crisis due to the fall of the Soviet bloc – known in Cuba as the 'special period' – to rise to 7.3 (207 grams) in 2003 and fall in 2023 to 0.7 ounces (20 grams, that is, 90% less in the last two decades).

While for refined sugar the monthly average in 1996 was 2.5 pounds (1.1 kilos), in 2003 it was 3.6 (1.6 kg) and in 2023 it dropped to 1.7 pounds (0.7 kg). ).

The report indicates that it costs Cuba 1.6 billion dollars annually to guarantee food in the basic basket.

This is how the Cuban economy ends the year and its projections for 2024

Cuba's economy, burdened by US sanctions and the economic blockade for more than 60 years, the shortage of tourism and the problems left by the Covid-19 pandemic, is in crisis, with an alarming shortage of fuel, food and medicines, limited public transportation and rising tensions.

According to official data, Cuba registers a deficit of almost 19% of its GDP at the end of 2023, the largest since 1993.

This is accompanied by inflation in the formal market, which is estimated to close the year at around 30%, with food being the products that have suffered the most price variation.

And although the Government's forecasts expected the economy to grow by 3% this year, the island's economic situation generated the opposite: “It is possible that we will have a contraction in the gross domestic product this year that could be around 1%.” 2%,” said Cuban Economy Minister Alejandro Gil at the year-end session of the National Assembly.

That would imply that the economy would shrink by up to 10% more than its 2019 level. However, The island's economic authorities estimate an expansion of 2% in 2024as reported by Reuters.

Cubans buy food on a street in Havana on December 20, 2023. The island's economic authorities estimate a 2% expansion of its economy in 2024. AFP – YAMIL LAGE

Díaz-Canel pointed out that the “deep distortions and structural deformations” in the economy are affected by the strengthening of the United States economic embargo, the effects of the crisis on international economic relations and also “own errors.”

And he stressed that the situation on the island is that of a “war economy.”

From the Economy Ministry they assured that export income was 9.1 billion dollars in 2023, compared to the expected 9.9 billion dollars and 12 billion dollars in 2019.

While by 2024, Cuba could export $650 million more in goods and services, according to the Ministry of Economy, with the largest amount of profits coming from its main industries such as tourism, pharmaceuticals and health-related services.

With AP, EFE and Reuters